Proterra battery technology to power Taylor Machine Works next-generation electric material handling equipment

  • All-electric, next-generation Taylor ZLC-series top handler and ZH-series forklift to feature Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology system
  • Taylor expected to deliver its first Proterra Powered vehicles to customers in 2022
  • Next-Generation Taylor ZLC-series and ZH-series to support a variety of heavy-duty applications, including container handling in port environments and other heavy-material, industrial settings such as warehouses, plants, worksites, mine sites, and lumber yards

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, and Taylor Machine Works, Inc., a leading heavy-duty equipment manufacturer, today announced a new partnership to power Taylor’s next-generation ZLC-series electric container handler and ZH-series electric forklift using Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology.

Introduced in 2019, the Taylor ZLC-series is the world’s first zero-emission, battery-electric top handler machine, designed to load and unload shipping containers weighing up to 75,000 pounds in port environments. The ZH-series forklift is applicable in a variety of settings to handle heavy-duty, bulk materials at warehouses, plants, worksites, mine sites, lumber yards, and more.

Proterra will supply battery technology to power Taylor’s next-generation material handling equipment, and the two companies will collaborate on strategies to deliver charging and infrastructure solutions to help ports and other customers electrify their heavy-duty, material handling machinery.

The first Proterra Powered, next-generation Taylor ZLC-series and ZH-series machines are expected to be delivered to customers beginning in 2022. The collaboration represents Proterra’s entry into the heavy-duty, material handling equipment market.

“Electrifying heavy-duty equipment is a win-win for our ports and our communities. It means protecting our health and the air we breathe at the same time we meet the needs of the world’s busiest ports and other industrial settings with battery electric technology,” said Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra Powered & Energy. “We are excited to partner with a trusted, industry-leader like Taylor and deliver our proven EV technology to power the next generation of material handling machines.”

