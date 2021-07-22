checkAd

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Promotes Troy McClellan to President of AgriFORCE Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, today announced that it has promoted Troy McClellan to President of the AgriFORCE Solutions division.

In his new role, Mr. McClellan will be responsible for leading the commercial development strategy, with a focus on leveraging AgriFORCE IP and solutions across multiple divisions, vertical markets, and regions. In addition, he will help oversee the Company’s Merger and Acqusition (M&A) strategy, with a focus on identifying companies and technologies that can be leveraged within the Company’s automated growing system and facility design, as well as additional business lines that leverage the Company’s core agricultural and technological expertise. He will work closely with the leadership team to drive growth in the Company’s emerging IP and solutions business, as well as spearhead the Company’s operations and research and development (R&D) efforts.

Mr. McClellan has successfully led the team in the design and development of AgriFORCE growing facilities, systems, operations, IP, and breakthrough technologies as the Company’s Vice President of Design and Construction. Prior to AgriFORCE, he held the role of Vice President of Design and Development at W!GU City (“When I Grow Up”), a learning-based community where kids, parents, educators, and brand partners come together. Prior to that, Mr. McClellan held senior design and project management positions at MGM, Macau, Wynn Design & Development and Universal Studios, Japan. Mr. McClellan is a registered professional architect and received his master’s degree in Architecture from Montana State University.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, stated, “I am pleased to announce this promotion of Troy, which recognizes his tremendous contributions in advancing the development of our automated growing system and facility design. He has established himself as an industry pioneer, transforming modern agriculture through new technological approaches to producing high-quality, pesticide-free crops that can be grown cost-effectively in virtually any climate. In this leadership role, Troy will be instrumental in continuing to evolve our IP internally and through acquisitions, as well as applying our precision growth method to other agricultural areas so that we can be a part of the solution in fixing the severe issues within the global food supply chain.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Promotes Troy McClellan to President of AgriFORCE Solutions VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board