AgriFORCE Growing Systems Promotes Troy McClellan to President of AgriFORCE Solutions
VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable,
financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, today announced that it has promoted Troy McClellan to President of the AgriFORCE Solutions
division.
In his new role, Mr. McClellan will be responsible for leading the commercial development strategy, with a focus on leveraging AgriFORCE IP and solutions across multiple divisions, vertical markets, and regions. In addition, he will help oversee the Company’s Merger and Acqusition (M&A) strategy, with a focus on identifying companies and technologies that can be leveraged within the Company’s automated growing system and facility design, as well as additional business lines that leverage the Company’s core agricultural and technological expertise. He will work closely with the leadership team to drive growth in the Company’s emerging IP and solutions business, as well as spearhead the Company’s operations and research and development (R&D) efforts.
Mr. McClellan has successfully led the team in the design and development of AgriFORCE growing facilities, systems, operations, IP, and breakthrough technologies as the Company’s Vice President of Design and Construction. Prior to AgriFORCE, he held the role of Vice President of Design and Development at W!GU City (“When I Grow Up”), a learning-based community where kids, parents, educators, and brand partners come together. Prior to that, Mr. McClellan held senior design and project management positions at MGM, Macau, Wynn Design & Development and Universal Studios, Japan. Mr. McClellan is a registered professional architect and received his master’s degree in Architecture from Montana State University.
Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, stated, “I am pleased to announce this promotion of Troy, which recognizes his tremendous contributions in advancing the development of our automated growing system and facility design. He has established himself as an industry pioneer, transforming modern agriculture through new technological approaches to producing high-quality, pesticide-free crops that can be grown cost-effectively in virtually any climate. In this leadership role, Troy will be instrumental in continuing to evolve our IP internally and through acquisitions, as well as applying our precision growth method to other agricultural areas so that we can be a part of the solution in fixing the severe issues within the global food supply chain.”
