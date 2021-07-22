AgriFORCE Growing Systems Promotes Troy McClellan to President of AgriFORCE Solutions

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, today announced that it has promoted Troy McClellan to President of the AgriFORCE Solutions division.



In his new role, Mr. McClellan will be responsible for leading the commercial development strategy, with a focus on leveraging AgriFORCE IP and solutions across multiple divisions, vertical markets, and regions. In addition, he will help oversee the Company’s Merger and Acqusition (M&A) strategy, with a focus on identifying companies and technologies that can be leveraged within the Company’s automated growing system and facility design, as well as additional business lines that leverage the Company’s core agricultural and technological expertise. He will work closely with the leadership team to drive growth in the Company’s emerging IP and solutions business, as well as spearhead the Company’s operations and research and development (R&D) efforts.