Intrado and ADT Partner to Enhance Emergency Response via Direct Data Messaging to 911 Communications Centers

22.07.2021   

America’s #1 smart home security provider leverages Intrado platform to quickly deliver human-verified data to 911 centers

ISLANDIA, N.Y. and BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, and ADT, a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions, today announced a partnership that enables ADT to deliver additional data to 911 centers and first responders throughout the alarm response process by means of Intrado’s Emergency Data Broker. When an alarm is triggered, ADT is able to send important event information with additional data for delivery to the appropriate 911 center for homes and businesses monitored by ADT. With this data delivery system, 911 telecommunicators and first responders will benefit from better situational awareness about the affected premises, helping to improve response safety and effectiveness.

This new data-messaging-to-911 feature is available to any text-to-911-capable public safety answering point (“PSAP”) in the United States at no cost and is vendor agnostic. There are no hardware, software, network, or other configuration changes or updates required for any text-to-911 capable PSAP, regardless if they are currently using Intrado solutions.

“We know that in an emergency, situational awareness is key to implementing the right response safely and effectively. Across our portfolio, we are developing and deploying solutions that allow public safety to leverage the ever-expanding network of additional data for precisely this purpose,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “Emergency Data Broker is an essential component of the emerging Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) ecosystem, where we are proud to be a leader. Integrating our NG911 capabilities with ADT further expands the reach of our mission-critical 911 solutions and confirms our commitment to public safety nationwide.”

This partnered solution will allow for enhanced emergency response times when additional location data, information about the affected premises, and input from video feeds, sensors, and others, are streamlined into the process of 911 call routing and delivery. Call center staff will be able to recognize non-emergency calls that come in, and quickly follow up with the 911 center to cancel an alarm response when it is determined it is a non-emergency.

“ADT is at the forefront of creating new and better ways to deliver enhanced alarm information to first responders with the ADT NG911 Message Broker services. Connecting to Intrado’s Emergency Data Broker is a true partnership in emergency data delivery,” said Don Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ADT. “We believe our work with Intrado augments ADT’s solutions with added capabilities and innovative public safety technologies which will enable faster emergency response, better situational awareness, and increased safety for our customers, and removes the need for a phone call.”

Emergency Data Broker is designed to meet PSAP requirements without installing additional hardware, upgrading software, or modifying existing workflows. When information is obtained in the first few seconds of a Request for Assistance (RFA), telecommunicator time on the phone is reduced significantly. Calls can quickly be vetted, reducing the volume of unwanted voice calls to the PSAP.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About ADT Inc.

ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we help connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

