Hudson Provides Update on Niobium Metallurgical Program and Proposed Legislative Changes in Greenland

The Government of Greenland recently prepared a draft Bill to ban uranium prospecting, exploration, and exploitation. The draft Bill has been introduced to seek a zero-tolerance policy on the mining and sale of uranium. The ban does not cover other radioactive elements such as thorium, although the proposed Bill gives the Government the option to extend this to other radioactive elements. The draft Bill provides that it is at the Government’s discretion as to whether they approve a project based on how uranium waste is handled. Hudson is encouraged to see that Section 3.4 of the draft Bill states that the new Act would only apply to licenses granted after the Act is promulgated. The draft Bill specifically states that licenses already granted will not be affected by the new legislation. The Greenland government has initiated a consultation process which closes on August 2, 2021 and in which Hudson will participate.

Hudson’s Sarfartoq rare earth element (“REE”) project and Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project were granted an exploration license in 2020. The license does not provide any rights to radioactive elements. The work to date has shown that the Sarfartoq REE project does not contain elevated levels of uranium. The Nukittooq project does have uranium values above background levels and the Company will investigate how the uranium will be handled within Government guidelines. In addition, Hudson’s projects are not located near any communities in Greenland and therefore the Company believes that the development of these projects can be done safely and within government guidelines. The Company will continue to advance the Sarfartoq REE and niobium-tantalum projects which are vital in supporting the green economy in Europe and North America.