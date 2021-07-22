checkAd

Hudson Provides Update on Niobium Metallurgical Program and Proposed Legislative Changes in Greenland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) would like to provide an update on the niobium metallurgical program on the Company’s Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project and provide comments on the legislation being proposed for uranium extraction by the recently elected Government in Greenland.

Legislative Update

The Government of Greenland recently prepared a draft Bill to ban uranium prospecting, exploration, and exploitation. The draft Bill has been introduced to seek a zero-tolerance policy on the mining and sale of uranium. The ban does not cover other radioactive elements such as thorium, although the proposed Bill gives the Government the option to extend this to other radioactive elements. The draft Bill provides that it is at the Government’s discretion as to whether they approve a project based on how uranium waste is handled. Hudson is encouraged to see that Section 3.4 of the draft Bill states that the new Act would only apply to licenses granted after the Act is promulgated. The draft Bill specifically states that licenses already granted will not be affected by the new legislation. The Greenland government has initiated a consultation process which closes on August 2, 2021 and in which Hudson will participate.

Hudson’s Sarfartoq rare earth element (“REE”) project and Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project were granted an exploration license in 2020. The license does not provide any rights to radioactive elements. The work to date has shown that the Sarfartoq REE project does not contain elevated levels of uranium. The Nukittooq project does have uranium values above background levels and the Company will investigate how the uranium will be handled within Government guidelines. In addition, Hudson’s projects are not located near any communities in Greenland and therefore the Company believes that the development of these projects can be done safely and within government guidelines. The Company will continue to advance the Sarfartoq REE and niobium-tantalum projects which are vital in supporting the green economy in Europe and North America.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hudson Provides Update on Niobium Metallurgical Program and Proposed Legislative Changes in Greenland VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) would like to provide an update on the niobium metallurgical program on the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board