Aphex BioCleanse Systems Releases Letter to Shareholders; Celebrates 11th Anniversary

PITTSFORD, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked with Hy-IQ Water, today released a letter to shareholders from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Weaver. The letter is as follows:

Dear Valued Shareholders, Customers, and Supporters,

As we head into August, not only are we celebrating making it halfway through an exciting year for Aphex, but we are observing our eleventh anniversary as a company. This achievement created the perfect opportunity for us to send a quick update on our operations and strategy, as well as provide additional insight on some of our recent announcements. 

I have had the distinct pleasure of leading Aphex for over a decade and have witnessed the impressive strides my team of professionals has made in refining and marketing our core product, the world’s first non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning and disinfection technology, Hy-IQ Water. When someone is looking to change the world with a revolutionary invention, it does not happen overnight. It has taken us this long to get where we are today and this should excite shareholders as we have tested and re-tested our product so much that we are now beyond confident in its ability to replace most, if not all, of the sanitation ingredients on the market today. Now is by far the most exciting time for our business in its history, and we are just getting started. 

Since the beginning of the year, we have been laser-focused on growing our B2B operations and sales. Hy-IQ Water has almost limitless potential. We have identified that the best opportunity for bringing this product to worldwide markets is to partner with large suppliers of sanitation and cleaning products who see the power and benefits of Hy-IQ Water and help them understand how to incorporate it into their products. We have already seen significant interest from some of the world’s largest players and have secured multiple international deals, including the distribution agreements we have entered into with Qurexx B.V., Infinity Manufacturing of America, New Life Solutions and eTECH Channel. Our relationships with these companies continue to grow and, due to its success, Hy-IQ Water exists throughout the European Union. Qurexx has submitted Hy-IQ samples to complete the final clinical studies needed in the EU to complete registration and begin product sales.

