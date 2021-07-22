checkAd

Intrado Announces Final Results of Offer to Purchase up to $100 million of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (the “Company” or “Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced final results with respect to the Company’s previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Asset Sale Offer”) up to $100.0 million (the “Offer Amount”) of the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), at a price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the settlement date. The Asset Sale Offer is being made pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”) and an Offer to Purchase, dated June 22, 2021, which more fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Asset Sale Offer.

As of 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on July 21, 2021, the expiration time with respect to the Asset Sale Offer (the “Expiration Time”), the Company has been advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, Information Agent and Depositary for the Asset Sale Offer, that $600,027,000 (representing approximately 76.39%) of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes have been validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Asset Sale Offer. The aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered in the Asset Sale Offer exceeds the Offer Amount; therefore, the Notes to be purchased in the Asset Sale Offer will be selected on a pro rata basis as described in the Offer to Purchase. Any Notes not tendered or accepted for payment in the Asset Sale Offer will remain outstanding and will continue to accrue interest, if any, under the Indenture. The settlement date for the Asset Sale Offer is expected to be July 23, 2021.

Questions regarding the Asset Sale Offer should be directed to the Company at 402-716-6578. Global Bondholder Services Corporation will act as the Information Agent and the Depositary for the Asset Sale Offer. Requests for documentation should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at 212-430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or 866-924-2200 (for all others).

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the Indenture, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

