ISW Holdings Lands Significant Hosting/Mining Agreement with Global Leader Bitmain to Launch Phase One at New Georgia Cryptocurrency Mining Operation

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Renewable Energy Cryptocurrency Mining, is excited to announce the signing of a cryptocurrency mining hosting agreement (the “Agreement”) with Bitmain Technologies (“Bitmain”), the world’s leading producer of cryptocurrency mining hardware and a leading global cryptocurrency mining firm.

The Agreement will form the backbone of the Company’s Phase One launch of its cryptocurrency hosting and mining operation in Georgia. Further details related to this Agreement will be discussed in the near future.

Irene Gao, Antminer BD Director NCSA Region, Bitmain, said, "We are excited to have signed this new pioneering project to begin cooperation with ISW Holdings, a new milestone for the industry for creating hosting facilities overseas. The 200 MW facility is the first phase of our long-term partnership, utilizing renewable energy as its source. We expect to further expand this project into the future to support the development of the industry."

“Bitmain is probably the most recognizable name in the mining space, and we are excited that they will be a major piece of our success in Georgia,” remarked Alonzo Pierce, ISW Holdings president and chairman. “Once our 200 MW power tranche is fully utilized, we anticipate annualized revenues of over $200 million, but that will only close the first phase of our vision. We look forward to discussing our next phases in due course. If we are able to execute according to our full vision, we have the potential to drive exponential revenue growth ahead.”

Management notes that a recent crackdown in China has taken roughly 54% of the global hashrate offline. This resulted in the largest ever single day easing of bitcoin mining difficulty (~28%) through the bitcoin algorithm adjustment that took place on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

It has also resulted in increased demand for cryptocurrency hosting services outside of China as mining operations seek to relocate geographically.

Pierce added, “We are grateful for the opportunity to work closely with some of the best in the business. Bitmain has solidified itself as a trailblazer in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and we look forward to a bright future together in Georgia.”

