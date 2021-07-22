Evolus to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Business Update

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-6184 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0877 (international) or connect to the live webcast via the link on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international). An archived webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

About Evolus, Inc.



Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.



Hi-Pure is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

