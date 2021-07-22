Radius Health Announces Plans for Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Pivotal Study

RAD011 is initially to be utilized for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (“PWS”). RAD011 has previously been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Based on the feedback received, Radius plans on initiating a pivotal Phase 2/3 global study for patients with PWS.

BOSTON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS) today announced that it has recently received the written meeting minutes from a June Type C meeting held with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution.

The main highlights from the FDA meeting minutes are set out below:

Design characteristics and endpoints for a single seamless, pivotal Phase 2/3 study for PWS

Results dependent, a single adequate and well-controlled study could serve as the basis for marketing approval

Acceptability of 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway subject to completion and review of PK bridging and dedicated food effect studies

Acceptability of nonclinical package to support the pivotal Phase 2/3 study

Paige Rivard, CEO of Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA said, “We are encouraged by Radius’ commitment to advance RAD011 for the treatment of debilitating symptoms associated with PWS, particularly hyperphagia. We look forward to supporting their team throughout their study by raising awareness of their planned study with key opinion leaders, caregivers and individuals within the PWS community, and providing a means to gather perspective of individuals with PWS and critical caregivers.”

Phase 2/3 Study

Radius plans to initiate the pivotal Phase 2/3 study, to be branded as “SCOUT” (Synthetic Cannabidiol Oral Solution), by end of this year or early first quarter of 2022. With this current initiation timeline, it is anticipated top line results would be available in the second half of 2024.

The proposed study parameters, informed by several global advisory board meetings completed with leading KOLs, PWS advocacy organizations, and feedback from the FDA, are highlighted below: