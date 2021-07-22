checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer Completes First Feasibility Study for Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms

25 Year Model Program with Expected Project Revenues in Excess of $31 Million Over Life of the Initial Five Megawatt ProjectKMB Design Group is a Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider that has Provided Designs and Engineering Services for Over …

  • 25 Year Model Program with Expected Project Revenues in Excess of $31 Million Over Life of the Initial Five Megawatt Project
  • KMB Design Group is a Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider that has Provided Designs and Engineering Services for Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide with Over 1,500 MW of Solar Designed.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, previously announced earlier this month that it had engaged KMB Design Group, a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing three ground-mount solar farms. Today, the Company is announcing that the survey for one of the three sites is completed, and that the property owner has signed an agreement.

KMB was initially hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as identifying any potential incentive programs.

The survey for the first of the three locations, 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, NY, is completed and the owner has signed a 25-year lease for the property.

KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider that has provided designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW for a wide range of solar installations from small scale to large scale. KMB Design Group is at the forefront of the escalating solar industry, and is considered a leading consulting firm in the renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services. Licensed in 50 states. They have the ability to work nationally without limitations. https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/

About KMB Design Group
KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider licensed in the United States and Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. We focus on collaboration and communication throughout the process to achieve mutual success for our clients and our firm. We take a systematic approach to develop comprehensive engineering solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering & construction. We focus on collaboration and communication throughout the process to achieve mutual success for our clients and our firm.

