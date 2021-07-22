checkAd

MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform with Over 24,000 Listed Part Numbers To Date

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Additional Products and eBay Platform to FollowMIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious …

Additional Products and eBay Platform to Follow

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces its JTEC Autoworld has launched the Amazon retail segment of its initial online Auto Parts platform. As JTEC expands the roll out of its automotive online platform(s), it will utilize Amazon, eBay and other platforms to accelerate its marketing, sales and exposure strategy across all Masterbeat's business segments.

The JTEC AutoWorld Amazon store currently lists more than 24,000 auto parts and features daily, weekly and package deals with more part listings being added every day. Visit the JTEC AutoWorld Amazon store here.

JTEC's initial roll out on Amazon is very deliberate and strategic as Amazon continues to grow as a significant source for Auto Parts and Accessories. Amazon Auto Parts sales, accessories, and car care product revenues were approximately $8.3 Billion, plus $1.9 billion in OEM replacement auto parts sales for a combined total of $10.3 billion according to the latest market reports.

With $232 billion in net sales annually, Amazon is the most dominant online store in existence today. Forbes reported in May, 2021 that Amazon had surpassed Walmart to become the world's largest retailer. In the U.S. alone, Amazon controls 45% of the ecommerce market share. That is up from 34% in 2016 and expected to eclipse 50% by 2021. JTEC will take advantage of this and implement a new digital marketing campaign, using all the tools that Amazon and eBay offer, such as Sponsored Products Ads and Keyword-targeted advertisements, Coupon and Promotions and much more.

In addition, eBay has more than 180 million consumers, worldwide. Combined with JTEC's Amazon exposure, JTEC's pending launch on the eBay platform will expose JTEC AutoWorld to a massive audience that will boost visibility and awareness of JTEC's products and technology to millions more potential customers.

"Having our products and our advertising / marketing material visible on Amazon's massive, worldwide platform strategically gives JTEC Automotive access and exposure to an audience of millions of North American (U.S.A., Mexico and Canada) automotive customers while boosting the visibility of all aspects of our Company. Ultimately, this provides us with the opportunity to create and earn more exposure and repeat business, and our retail advertising and direct marketing is coming soon," stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. "We have proven yet another segment of our diverse business model, and we are starting to aggressively scale up our Automotive business, concurrently with our real estate segment. This strategic approach will increase the demand and the organic growth in ALL segments of our Company, allowing us to convert exposure into revenue for the Company and our shareholders. Check out and shop our JTEC AutoWorld Amazon store for all your auto part needs."

Seite 1 von 3
Masterbeat Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform with Over 24,000 Listed Part Numbers To Date Additional Products and eBay Platform to FollowMIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace
Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
NextSource Materials Joins the European Battery Alliance and the European Raw Materials Alliance
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach Vacation Rental Properties in the Florida Panhandle
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Acquires Two Additional (Now Four Total Recent Acquisitions) Properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate & Operations Update
Accesswire | Analysen