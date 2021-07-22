checkAd

Trigon Receives Environmental Clearance Certificate Required to Restart Copper Mining Operations at the Kombat Mine, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces the renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate ("ECC") for mining activities on its Namibian Mining Licences including; Gross …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces the renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate ("ECC") for mining activities on its Namibian Mining Licences including; Gross Otavi, Asis (including the Kombat Central, Kombat West and Kombat East deposits), Asis Far West (including the Asis West, Asis Far West and Asis Gap deposits) and Asis Ost ("the Kombat Mine", "Kombat" or the "Project"). A new ECC was also granted for Trigon's recently awarded, Exclusive Prospecting Licence 7525 (see press release dated February 10, 2020) from the Namibian Government (Ministry of Environment and Tourism).

The renewal of the ECC for open pit mining was a pre-requisite for the Company to commence copper mining operations at the Kombat Mine, marking a significant step toward production as open pit mining is planned to commence by the end of 2021. The ECCs are valid for a 3-year period.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, stated, "The renewal of the ECC for the Kombat Mine marks a key milestone as we prepare to commence copper production by the end of the year. We are pleased to have full support of the Namibian mining sector as we push forward to realizing the potential of Kombat for our shareholders and the country alike."

About the Kombat Mine

The Kombat Mine is the flagship copper project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licences covering an area in excess of 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

The Project is situated in the Otjozondjupa Region, Namibia on the southern tip of the renowned Namibian Copper Triangle, an area associated historically and currently with high grade copper mineralization.

The Project consists of a previous operational mine that was placed on care and maintenance in 2008 due to the economic downturn at the time. The mine consists of three vertical shafts as well as ramp systems, a processing plant, siding and paved roads that have all been maintained in excellent condition during the care and maintenance period. Target metals are copper, lead and silver which occur mainly in sulphide minerals.

