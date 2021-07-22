checkAd

Independent Research Firm Cites Ataccama as a Data Governance Solutions Leader

Ataccama and its ONE Platform received the highest possible scores in data quality and data governance management criteria

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama—a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider—announced today that Ataccama has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021.

Ataccama was among the select companies invited to participate in its Q3 2021 Forrester Wave evaluation. The Forrester Wave is based on 31 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the evaluation, Ataccama received the highest possible scores in ten criteria, including data quality, data governance management, solution vision, planned enhancements, innovation roadmap, number of customers, and geographical distribution.

"Ataccama is a top choice for clients looking to incorporate top data quality capabilities into their data governance solutions, particularly where large scale on-premises and cloud environments are prevalent," Forrester Research noted in its report.

Forrester Research also cited Ataccama's data discovery and data quality capabilities as differentiators. Reference clients call out its support of hybrid infrastructure and ability to deal with enterprise-scale data volumes of data as key deciding factors.

"With Ataccama ONE, we provide organizations with a fast, easy, self-service means to locate, understand, and deliver enterprise business information to users and systems across the organization, whenever they need it. Data governance is critical for that, of course," said Ataccama CEO Michal Klaus.

Klaus continued, "Almost all of our customers value seamlessly integrated data quality and data governance. Their requirements drive our roadmap, vision, and commitment to innovation, and we owe our success to them as co-creators of the Ataccama ONE platform."

Ataccama Data Governance is designed to support data governance programs at any level of maturity through automation. It unifies a data catalog, data classification, metadata management, data lineage, policy management, a business glossary, and data quality, stitching them together with shared metadata to deliver unparalleled automation at scale. Organizations across all industries choose Ataccama data governance solutions for the flexibility, reliability, and ease of use.

The report is available to download at www.ataccama.com/analyst-research/forrester-wave-data-governance-solutions.

About Ataccama

Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and Cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security, and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

Contact: Pamela Valerio, Communications Manager, Ataccama press@ataccama.com




