Cigna + Oscar Expands Convenient Access to Virtual Primary Care in Tennessee & Georgia

Cigna (NYSE: CI), a global health service company, and Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members, today announced that they are launching Oscar Virtual Primary Care on select Cigna + Oscar plans, beginning in 20221. The Virtual Primary Care offering will be available to small businesses in Tennessee and Georgia, bringing them and their employees even more options for affordable, convenient health benefits.

Oscar’s Virtual Primary Care is built to deliver convenient and quality care, while lowering overall costs for both the member and the small business owner. It’s powered by a versatile and comprehensive care model that spans virtual and in-person touch points and can help members manage chronic conditions, receive preventive care and coordinate specialty care.

Oscar Virtual Primary Care gives members the ability to schedule unlimited appointments with a dedicated team of primary care providers. Through the feature, members have access to:

  • $0 copay, unlimited virtual visits with a dedicated team of primary care providers2
  • $0 copay labs when ordered by an Oscar Primary Care provider
  • $0 copay initial specialist visits when referred by an Oscar Primary Care provider3
  • $0 copay vitals monitoring kits to help patients manage their health and keep their provider in the loop

“We’ve seen a huge shift in how care is delivered over the past few years,” said Meghan Joyce, Oscar Chief Operating Officer & EVP of Platform. “Today, people are more likely to engage with a virtual provider than ever before. These plans offer more convenience at a lower cost, by empowering members to access a doctor that knows them, right on their smartphone, 24/7.”

About Cigna
 Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About Oscar Health
 Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 540,000 members as of March 31, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

1Pending regulatory approval.
2Oscar Virtual Primary Care providers are employed by Oscar Medical Group and are not employed by Oscar Health, Inc. or its subsidiaries.
3Some exclusions apply.

Wertpapier


