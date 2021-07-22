Replays Available from the Influential Companies of the Sequire Blockchain Conference

This elite, 1-day only event featured more than 10 leading Blockchain and Crypto companies, and talks with industry experts, including Brock Pierce, Maja Vujinovic, Saum Noursalehi, Rachel Wolfson, George Stella, Brittany Kaiser, Gilbert Hill, Justin Newton, Adrian Baschuk, Bryan Bullett, Fred Thiel and Ibrahim AlHusseini. Keynotes and panels ranged in topic from security tokens and stable coins, the future of mining and sustainability, data privacy, and crypto’s expansion to Latin America.

Keynotes and panels:

Most viewed presentations:

See all replays from these digital asset and blockchain focused companies for free:

“This conference was one of the best we’ve ever put on. The content was educational and the companies that presented are paving the way for a crypto future. If you have not already watched the presentations and want to be educated on what companies are doing in the space, I would encourage you to view these amazing panels and presentations,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

The presenting company video calls will be available to view for 3 months. Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https://blockchain21.mysequire.com/

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005173/en/