Arcimoto , Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today launched a battery recycling program with Redivivus , a lithium-ion battery recycling company solving the challenges of large scale e-waste recycling through innovations in safe logistics and battery disassembly, and cost-effective recovery of materials in cells and battery modules.

Arcimoto and Redivivus launch battery recycling partnership (Photo by Arcimoto)

“Arcimoto is committed to leading the transportation industry in sustainability, and this partnership with Redivivus has meaningful potential benefits: increased safety for our team, reduced emissions and mining demand for highly extractive materials such as cobalt, and an overall higher purity of recovered materials,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “Conventional battery recycling methods can be dangerous and harmful to the environment, and we are proud to join with Redivivus to pioneer a new hydrometallurgical process that is better for the planet. It’s the only one we’ve got.”

Redivivus will provide a battery processing solution to Arcimoto manufacturing plants, service and sales centers, based on its Redi-Shred process, designed to safely dispose and neutralize battery waste in a sealed and scrubbed environment. The neutralized materials will then be transported to a recycling line designed by Redivivus, reducing hazmat logistics and overhead. From there, using the Redi-Cycle process, the materials will be converted at a high purity to secondary materials through a hybrid solution of hydrometallurgical and electrochemical recycling, reducing mining demand, minimizing thermal emissions, and increasing end-user savings. One of the final products is a Nickel and Cobalt metallic alloy, called Redivivus Nickel, that bypasses the challenging and costly process of separating the elements. Redi-Cycle aims to be more environmentally friendly and cost-effective when compared to other battery recycling technologies.