DIAGNOS Announces the Official Opening of the AI Assisted Screening Clinic at Magrabi Hospital with the Presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Investment, inaugurated last Wednesday the early detection unit for diabetic retinopathy operated by DIAGNOS’ AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology at Magrabi Eye, Ear and Dental Hospital in Riyadh, the first of its kind in the Kingdom. The inauguration was attended by the executive management of the Magrabi Group represented by Mr. Mutasim Alireza, Managing Director, Dr. Tariq Al-Hamad, Regional Operations Director, Senior Retinal Consultants, Yves-Stephane Couture, Vice President of DIAGNOS and members of the management of Kanhoor Company and Bayer Pharmaceuticals.

BROSSARD, Quebec, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“ DIAGNOS ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, is pleased to announce the official opening of the initial clinics at the Magrabi Hospital.

When asked, Dr. Walid bin Abdul Rahman Al-Turki, head of the retinal departments at Magrabi Group in Riyadh, stated that the aim of this unit is to examine the largest possible number of diabetic patients who are at risk of developing retinal diseases associated with them, which unfortunately may end in a gradual complete loss of vision. It is known that the incidence of diabetes in the Kingdom is about 27% of the population, which indicates the extent of the potential risk. At the conclusion of the interview, Dr. Walid Al-Turki stated that the initiative is in its infancy, and the Magrabi Group will develop and circulate it in all branches upon completion of its review.

Magrabi Hospitals and Centers has thirty-four branches in the Middle East; Twenty-two of them are in the Kingdom in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Dammam, Khobar, Al-Ahsa, Jubail, Asir, Jazan, Madinah, and Qassim. Magrabi Hospitals and Centers Group was established in Jeddah in 1955 as the first hospital specialized in ophthalmology, and today it is the largest specialized medical network in the region.

The event was reported by the SABQ online newspaper (sabq.org) and the link is attached:

https://mobile.sabq.org/gJxtfn

“We extend our best wishes to Magrabi hospitals. We would also like to thank everyone in attendance for their time and efforts in making this project a reality. The main beneficiaries will be many thousands of diabetic patients whose vision can now be protected through this collaboration,” said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS:

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a7ffa81-96b1-490d ...

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: +1-450-678-8882 ext. 224 Email: alarente@diagnos.ca Corporate Communications: Nancy Massicotte IR Pro Communications Inc. Dir: +1 604-507-3377 TF: 1-866-503-3377 Email: nancy@irprocommunications.com