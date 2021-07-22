Zoned Properties Establishes In-House Brokerage Team Expanding Commercial Real Estate Offerings

Zoned Properties has appointed Patrick Moroney as Director of Real Estate to further advance company services for emerging markets. Moroney has extensive brokerage experience in the regulated cannabis space having successfully completed complex projects across multiple states with prior roles at Kidder-Mathews, Cushman & Wakefield, and Colliers International. Moroney is well-versed in regulatory compliance in relation to site identification, contract negotiation, and cannabis-specific site development. Additionally, Moroney will lead transactional client accounts for Zoned Properties Brokerage.

Zoned Properties has added in-house Designated Broker, Joseph Lewis, to provide a complete real estate process for its clients in emerging industries. Lewis will oversee the transactional brokerage division of Zoned Properties and its team of regional real estate professionals. Prior to joining Zoned Properties, Lewis was the founder and principal of The Real Estate Brokers in Tempe, Arizona. Throughout his career, Lewis has owned and managed a portfolio of commercial, industrial and residential properties, including historical retail properties, industrial site developments, vacation home rentals, and other unique project developments. Lewis has a longstanding commitment to community engagement and civil service. During the course of a two-term cycle, over eight years, Lewis was an elected city council member in the City of Tempe where he contributed to urban development as Vice Mayor, Chair of the Economic Development Committee, and Chair of the Neighborhood Enhancement Committee.

These strategic talent acquisitions will allow Zoned Properties to further identify, develop, and deliver specific needs for complex real estate projects from start to finish. Berekk Blackwell, who was recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, will support operational growth for the Company’s Brokerage Services, along with Advisory Services, Franchise Services, and PropTech Data Services that encompass the Zoned Properties wheelhouse. Chairman and CEO Bryan McLaren will continue to lead the Company’s mission to maximize acquisition and investment opportunities to grow shareholder and stakeholder value.