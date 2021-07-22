checkAd

CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub

Los Angeles CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of preparing the first online NFT sales drop for Motoclub.io.

Motoclub.io is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions, which successfully launched in June, 2021 aimed at automotive enthusiasts and collectors.

Four exclusive launch NFTs were auctioned live at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction in June, 2021 resulting in over $65,000 in sales.

Since then, CurrencyWorks has been working hard to prepare a dedicated sales and trading platform as part of the Motoclub partnership.

Ahead of the trading platform opening next month, the very first NFT Series created by CurrencyWorks for Motoclub is nearing completion. Each series will feature 5 specially selected vehicles from Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Las Vegas Auction.

Each vehicle will be featured across 5 NFTs: 1 x exclusive video, 3 x exclusive images, and 1 x custom illustration. The twenty-five total NFTs will be split into randomised packs which collectors can then purchase directly through Motoclub.io. Pack prices have yet to be announced.

Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks Inc, said: “Our primary objective has always been to have the ability for Motoclub members to buy, sell and trade directly on the platform using CurrencyWorks own proprietary blockchain technology. This opens up a very important revenue stream for the project, and I’m really looking forward to seeing regular pack drops taking place as we grow our content base and consumers build-up their collector car NFT collections.”

Future auction sales of special NFT content supplied by Barrett-Jackson will continue to take place in line with the Barrett-Jackson auction calendar, and further content is set to be made available to Motoclub members courtesy of the recent agreement made with the International Motorsport Hall of Fame.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

