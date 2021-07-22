checkAd

Uplift Aerospace Appoints Magnet Empyrean to Develop Art Assets

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIIRE / July 22, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) Uplift Aerospace is commissioning today's top artists to experiment in the growing field of space exploration. Producing valuable long-term investments to diversify the company's assets, Uplift Aerospace is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Clark, founder of Magnet Empyrean as curatorialadvisor in the development of their new Uplift Art Program. Jill is currently assisting in the creation of Uplift's inaugural Suborbital Triptych, an artwork traveling to space and back on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket early this fall.

Jill brings her unique vision and expertise to the Uplift Art Program, along with their cultural and philanthropic endeavors. With more than 30 years of experience producing international art projects through her parent company Magnet Art Group, Uplift values her passionate approach to collection building and knowledge of the fine art market.

Magnet Art Group is a multifaceted firm whose ventures have included brick-and-mortar galleries in New York's SoHo and Tribeca art districts, as well as advisory offices in Miami and Berlin. Jill now manages private and institutional collections and organizes International exhibitions and events.

Space is the new place, and Magnet's newest extension, the innovative art and design hothouse Magnet Empyrean, was established to invite the most awe-inspiring artists and designers to envision and build one-of-a-kind objects designed for and ultimately defined by space.

Uplift continues to assemble an impeccable team and is privileged to have engaged Magnet Empyrean in the development and curation of our Uplift Art Program.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.net

For more information and the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @upliftaerospace or on the web at www.upliftaerospace.com

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656609/Uplift-Aerospace-Appoints-Magnet-Emp ...

