JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Exoskeleton Market " By Component (Hardware, Software), By Body Part (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities, Full Body), By Mobility (Stationary, Mobile), By Verticals (Healthcare, Defense, Industrial, Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Exoskeleton Market size was valued at USD 517.01 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,207.82 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 48.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Exoskeleton Market Overview

Robotic treatment is becoming increasingly popular in the healthcare industry and result is driving the growth of the market. Robot-assisted therapy systems are increasingly being used in rehabilitation processes because they offer numerous benefits such as performing repetitive movements during goal-directed tasks, evaluating different physiological and functional parameters during rehabilitation exercises, improving motivation, and assisting with home exercises and training.

Robots are widely employed to assist people recovering from strokes and other serious neurological illnesses. The market for rehabilitation robots is quickly rising. According to the IFR's World Robotics 2019 - Service Robots, 2,400 rehabilitation robots were sold in 2018, an increase of 83% over 2017. The advantage of robot devices over therapist-guided rehabilitation exercises is that the robot device ensures that the movement is done in the same way each time, training the brain to allow muscles to carry out the movements on their own. The number of repetitions each session is also larger with robot-assisted rehabilitation. The robots capture data on the patient's performance, allowing therapists and doctors to accurately analyze improvement.