checkAd

Exoskeleton Market size worth $ 12,207.82 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 48.2% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 15:15  |  31   |   |   

Growing demand from the healthcare sector for orthopedic rehabilitation, as well as increased military and defence sector investments in exoskeletons, are driving Exoskeleton Market expansion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Exoskeleton Market" By Component (Hardware, Software), By Body Part (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities, Full Body), By Mobility (Stationary, Mobile), By Verticals (Healthcare, Defense, Industrial, Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Exoskeleton Market size was valued at USD 517.01 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,207.82 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 48.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3560

Browse in-depth TOC on "Exoskeleton Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Exoskeleton Market Overview

Robotic treatment is becoming increasingly popular in the healthcare industry and result is driving the growth of the market. Robot-assisted therapy systems are increasingly being used in rehabilitation processes because they offer numerous benefits such as performing repetitive movements during goal-directed tasks, evaluating different physiological and functional parameters during rehabilitation exercises, improving motivation, and assisting with home exercises and training.

Robots are widely employed to assist people recovering from strokes and other serious neurological illnesses. The market for rehabilitation robots is quickly rising. According to the IFR's World Robotics 2019 - Service Robots, 2,400 rehabilitation robots were sold in 2018, an increase of 83% over 2017. The advantage of robot devices over therapist-guided rehabilitation exercises is that the robot device ensures that the movement is done in the same way each time, training the brain to allow muscles to carry out the movements on their own. The number of repetitions each session is also larger with robot-assisted rehabilitation. The robots capture data on the patient's performance, allowing therapists and doctors to accurately analyze improvement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exoskeleton Market size worth $ 12,207.82 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 48.2% CAGR Verified Market Research Growing demand from the healthcare sector for orthopedic rehabilitation, as well as increased military and defence sector investments in exoskeletons, are driving Exoskeleton Market expansion. JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amadeus Integrates IBM Digital Health Pass Into Its Digital Health Verification Technology
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Sales to surpass US$35bn in 2031 as Market Continues to Witness a Slew of Product Launches: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Fuel Additives Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sonata Software announces a new identity and strategy for its acquisition in Australia, Scalable ...
InDex Pharmaceuticals receives first regulatory approval to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with ...
Repurposing Fossil Fuel Assets: New Options Available Says IDTechEx
Global Waste to Energy Industry to Witness Widespread Growth Owing to Growing Production of Heat ...
Realty One Group To Open Doors In Costa Rica
Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-June 2021 on July 29
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Strong quarterly result and good market conditions
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR during the Study Period ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom