Alkaline88’s Growth Accelerates into First Quarter Fiscal 2022

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that its bulk 3-Liter and best-selling 1-Gallon bottles will be added to five warehouses of Associated Wholesale Grocers (“AWG”), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets. AWG serves over 1,100 member companies and over 3,000 locations throughout 28 states. Alkaline88 will be added to AWG’s warehouses in Louisiana, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

“The addition of Associated Wholesale Grocers’ (AWG) five strategically located warehouses, comes at the perfect time for our company. Our supply chain has never been stronger, and our sales continue to accelerate in all channels,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “The 12 week SPINS ending June 13, 2021, for total U.S. Mulo, Food and Natural Channels, shows Alkaline88 sales have grown 33.7% year-over-year. More exciting is that in the last 4 weeks we have accelerated to 39.6% year-over-year growth. Much credit is due to our outstanding sales team and their outstanding efforts. With Associated Wholesale Grocers, Alkaline88 has another opportunity to even further accelerate our growth for the remainder of fiscal 2022.”

“The addition of Alkaline88’s 3-Liter and 1-Gallon SKUs to AWG’s warehouses is great news for the company,” continued Mr. Wright. “The independent grocers channel is huge, and it accounts for a whopping $253.6 billion in national sales. Per the June 2021 study by the National Grocers Association (NGA), independent grocers now account for 33% of the overall U.S. grocery sales up from 25% nearly a decade ago. With our products being delivered to the AWG, the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, we will be readily available to independent grocers throughout the U.S.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.