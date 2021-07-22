checkAd

The San Vicente de Paúl School Implements Clevertouch Interactive Displays

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that the San Vicente de Paúl School (Limpias, Cantabria, Spain) successfully implemented the Clevertouch IMPACT interactive displays in secondary classrooms.

In its ongoing endeavor to improve teaching and learning experiences, San Vicente de Paúl School implemented Clevertouch IMPACT interactive displays with the assistance of Clevertouch partner, Charmex AV Technology and distributor Elematica de Cantabria. A number of features impressed Director Antonio Medina and San Vicente school staff, including the ability for the IMPACT to recognize handwriting and math formulas to boost collaboration, Cleverstore which gives teachers hundreds of choices of educational apps to support student learning, and Snowflake software which provides access to the Snowflake Lesson Community.

Medina commented, “These (IMPACT interactive displays) stand out for their quality and versatility and are a useful comprehension solution for the modern classroom, as they incorporate high-precision technology and offer 4K resolution.”

For a full case study on The San Vicente de Paúl School, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wertpapier


