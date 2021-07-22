Edgewater Wireless Provides Operational and Corporate Update

First Proof of Concept Completed, More in Pipeline The first Proof of Concept (PoC) that began in late 2020, and was successfully completed in March 2021, was with a major Tier 1 Service Provider that focused on 6-million devices in 750,000 homes and clearly illustrated a need for Spectrum Slicing. Results from that recently completed PoC showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. The results further validate Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing technology, which allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. The Company is in discussions with additional Tier 1 Service Provider candidates to begin further, new PoC’s with separate mandates, goals and specifications.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. ( YFI: TSX.V ) ( OTCQB: KPIFF ), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to provide an operational and corporate update related to some notable milestones achieved in the first half of 2021.

“The results of our first PoC have been reviewed by other Tier 1 Service Providers and potential industry partners who have shown a strong and genuine interest in understanding the benefits of Spectrum Slicing on their networks and products. We look forward to adding additional PoC’s with new Service Providers”, stated Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater.

Commercial Pilot Project

Building on the successful PoC, Edgewater’s top priority is to move through the pilot stage, or physical test phase – working directly with the Tier 1 Service Provider to take Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing product through further extensive lab testing. This milestone of physical testing of Spectrum Slicing gives Edgewater a platform to prove how better performance can be achieved by using spectrum more efficiently. More importantly, it will showcase the benefits of its “multi-lane highway” over the legacy “single lane road” approach. The Company has strengthened its team to efficiently support the pilot project and complete this next critical milestone.

“On the commercial side, the first PoC results, which have recently been shared by the Tier 1 Service Provider in a closed industry forum, and further highlighted at a recent industry event, have generated significant in-bound service provider and large enterprise interest. We are building and capturing strong momentum in proving that Spectrum Slicing can benefit 75% of homes (or businesses) with other Service Providers, generating demand for our silicon and the licensing of our IP. As service providers continue to search for better Wi-Fi, we believe Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing technology is well-positioned to deliver next-generation performance”, stated Brian Imrie, Chairman of Edgewater.