checkAd

Edgewater Wireless Provides Operational and Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 15:19  |  35   |   |   

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to provide an operational and corporate update related to some notable milestones achieved in the first half of 2021.

First Proof of Concept Completed, More in Pipeline
 The first Proof of Concept (PoC) that began in late 2020, and was successfully completed in March 2021, was with a major Tier 1 Service Provider that focused on 6-million devices in 750,000 homes and clearly illustrated a need for Spectrum Slicing. Results from that recently completed PoC showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. The results further validate Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing technology, which allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. The Company is in discussions with additional Tier 1 Service Provider candidates to begin further, new PoC’s with separate mandates, goals and specifications.

“The results of our first PoC have been reviewed by other Tier 1 Service Providers and potential industry partners who have shown a strong and genuine interest in understanding the benefits of Spectrum Slicing on their networks and products. We look forward to adding additional PoC’s with new Service Providers”, stated Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater.

Commercial Pilot Project
 Building on the successful PoC, Edgewater’s top priority is to move through the pilot stage, or physical test phase – working directly with the Tier 1 Service Provider to take Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing product through further extensive lab testing. This milestone of physical testing of Spectrum Slicing gives Edgewater a platform to prove how better performance can be achieved by using spectrum more efficiently. More importantly, it will showcase the benefits of its “multi-lane highway” over the legacy “single lane road” approach. The Company has strengthened its team to efficiently support the pilot project and complete this next critical milestone.

“On the commercial side, the first PoC results, which have recently been shared by the Tier 1 Service Provider in a closed industry forum, and further highlighted at a recent industry event, have generated significant in-bound service provider and large enterprise interest. We are building and capturing strong momentum in proving that Spectrum Slicing can benefit 75% of homes (or businesses) with other Service Providers, generating demand for our silicon and the licensing of our IP. As service providers continue to search for better Wi-Fi, we believe Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing technology is well-positioned to deliver next-generation performance”, stated Brian Imrie, Chairman of Edgewater.

Seite 1 von 4
Edgewater Wireless Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edgewater Wireless Provides Operational and Corporate Update Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to provide an operational and corporate update related to some notable …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Edgewater Wireless Selected to Participate in the Wireless Global Congress 2021, Wi-Fi: Powering Innovation Series
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten