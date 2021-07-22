checkAd

Sema4 Closes Transaction with CM Life Sciences, Debuts as Publicly Traded AI-driven Genomic & Clinical Data Platform Company

  • Sema4 Holdings Corp (“Sema4”) to debut on Nasdaq as a publicly traded company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health
  • Business combination expected to result in ~$500 million in cash proceeds to Sema4 to accelerate organic and inorganic growth
  • Combined company to trade on Nasdaq under ticker “SMFR”

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced the completion of its business combination with CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP. The resulting combined company, Sema4 Holdings Corp (“Sema4”), will commence trading of its shares of common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbols "SMFR" and “SMFRW” on July 23, 2021. The merger was approved by the stockholders of CM Life Sciences on July 21, 2021.

Eric Schadt, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4, and Sema4’s current executive team will continue to lead the combined company. Sema4 intends to use the influx of capital – approximately $500 million in cash proceeds – to support its organic operating needs and capitalize on inorganic opportunities to accelerate growth through the acquisition of complementary businesses.

“The completion of our merger with CM Life Sciences, and being listed on Nasdaq as a publicly traded company, is a major milestone for Sema4 and our employees, partners, and patients,” said Dr. Schadt. “With the capital raised from this successful transaction, we are well positioned to help further close the gap between the practice of medicine and the availability of more clinically actionable guidance in order to improve the standard of care. We look forward to continuing to develop and scale our innovative health intelligence platform to enable health systems in delivering precision medicine as the standard of care.”

