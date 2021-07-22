checkAd

22nd Century Group Secures New Contract Manufacturing Agreements, Expands Distribution Network and Manufacturing Capabilities Ahead of VLN Launch

Company will Increase Investment in Tobacco Production and Testing Equipment and Add New Talent in Preparation for Projected Demand

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that it has secured a substantial new agreement with a prominent tobacco industry partner that specializes in exporting cigarettes to countries outside the United States. As a result, the Company will make investments to optimize margins and improve efficiencies by hiring additional staff at its tobacco manufacturing facility in North Carolina, and by installing new equipment at the site to increase efficiencies. 22nd Century will also leverage this new relationship and others through its contract manufacturing operations (CMO) to establish additional distribution channels in preparation for the launch of its VLN reduced nicotine content (RNC) cigarettes.

“Last year, we were successful in optimizing our contract manufacturing operations. Our net sales and gross profit margin increased year-over-year and we demonstrated to the industry that we are well positioned as a tobacco manufacturer,” says James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “We continue to invest in efforts to prepare for the FDA’s (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) authorization of our Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) application for our VLN reduced nicotine content cigarette. With these new agreements and our expanding investments, we are opportunistically using this time to ramp up our operations ahead of authorization, as we prepare to make VLN available globally.”

This is the latest win for 22nd Century’s CMO operations. Earlier this year, the Company signed on a new cigar contract manufacturing customer, and it is currently in advanced negotiations with two other significant tobacco industry partners that could further expand 22nd Century’s sales domestically and internationally. 22nd Century is focused on preparing for the launch of its VLN cigarettes, and the Company will leverage these newly established trade relationships to expand distribution of VLN after the cigarettes are introduced.

