Privia Health to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 9th

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Monday, August 9, 2021.



The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET / 6:00 am CT and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com. Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET / 7:00 am CT on the same day, Monday, August 9th, to discuss the results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. The conference call can be accessed via webcast at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or by dialing 855-940-5315 (929-517-0419 for international participants), and referencing participant code 4782857.