Sage Partner Cloud expands path to the cloud for U.S. businesses

Sage program adds two new Hosting Providers for Sage 100, Sage 300 and extends availability to Sage Construction customers

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the expansion of the Sage Partner Cloud.

To enable Sage partners to successfully move customers to the cloud at a pace that suits their business, Sage has added to the program two new strategic hosting providers, Cloud at Work and Swizznet, and extended availability to Sage construction and real estate customers.

The Sage Partner Cloud program offers partners the tools, expertise and partnerships needed to customize and deploy Sage business management solutions in the cloud. It is available in the U.S. and Canada and soon to launch in the U.K. on the Microsoft Azure platform.

The program includes Sage 100, Sage 300, and now both Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (CRE), enabling partners to better support the journey to the cloud for their customers.

With the addition of Sage CRE solutions to the suite of ERP products available through Sage Partner Cloud, customers in the construction and real estate space now have an easier path to the cloud while keeping the products they currently use.

With this program expansion, Sage partners can opt to leverage Sage-accredited cloud hosting providers as they deploy customers to cloud-hosted Sage business management solutions. Beginning with providers Cloud at Work and Swizznet, a third-party hosting infrastructure offers flexibility and choice by leveraging providers who have been vetted by Sage.

Aziz Benmalek, EVP of the Global Partner Organization at Sage, says:
“Recent global events have accelerated the need for anytime, anywhere access to business-critical information. This is accelerating migration to the cloud, as customers look for freedom and flexibility to customize their requirements and future-proof their business processes. With Sage Partner Cloud, partners can better support customers on their journey to the cloud, enabling them to continue using the trusted Sage products that work for their business, without disruption.”

Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud and Hosting Services at Cloud at Work, says:
“Cloud at Work is prepared to meet today’s growing demand for cloud with a hosting environment purpose-built for Sage applications. We are delighted to have been selected to join the Sage Partner Cloud program as a Strategic Hosting Provider to support Sage Business Partners in helping to provide solutions for our mutual customers. In conjunction with our Sage partner colleagues and their feature-rich products, we have a winning combination ensuring that customers enjoy industry leading solutions that unleash the power of their businesses.”

Bob Hollander, President and CEO of Swizznet, adds:
“It’s increasingly important for partners to deploy customers to the cloud at pace. That’s exactly the goal of Swizznet’s partnership with Sage via the Sage Partner Cloud as a strategic hosting provider. This program gives partners even more flexibility, further removing barriers along the customer journey to the cloud.”

First launched in December 2020, Sage Partner Cloud provides multiple options for access to the program and its benefits with this expansion. In addition to the choice of hosting partners, Sage Partner Cloud also empowers partners to become a managed services provider for their customers. The managed service program is powered by the Sage Provisioning Portal on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Sage Partner Cloud, the existing Sage Provisioning Portal on Microsoft Azure and the new Strategic Hosting Provider model will be available in other markets over the coming months.

