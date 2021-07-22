checkAd

LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY COMMENTS ON REPORT THAT ITS PP2A INHIBITOR LB-100 COMBINED WITH ANOTHER INVESTIGATIONAL AGENT STIMULATES BONE GROWTH IN MODELS OF DWARFISM

Altadena, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXTE) a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for improving cancer treatments, commented on pre-clinical research demonstrating that inhibition of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) with LB-100 combined with the experimental drug, vosoritide (BioMarin), was even more effective than vosorotide alone in stimulating bone length and cartilage area in a mouse model of the most common form of dwarfism, achondroplasia (ACH).

In clinical trials, the BioMarin compound alone was beneficial. But the fact that the addition of LB-100 enhanced the activity of vosoritide in the animal models of ACH led the authors to conclude that their study provides a proof of concept that a phosphatase inhibitor may be a beneficial addition to therapy with vosoritide (Shuhaibar et al., JCI Insight 2021).

Lixte CEO, John S. Kovach MD, commented “Our development of LB-100 as the only presently available PP2A inhibitor in clinical trials has opened a multitude of possibilities for adding inhibition of PP2A to therapeutic regimens for a range of serious diseases. LB-100 has been shown to enhance anti-cancer activity of standard chemotherapy and immunotherapy regimens against a broad spectrum of human cancers in animal models. Our focus is to demonstrate the clinical therapeutic benefit of LB-100 in one or more cancers for which more effective treatments are urgently needed. We are concentrating on small cell lung cancer and advanced soft tissue sarcomas. Many investigators of which Shuhaibar and colleagues are among the most recent have used LB-100 in pre-clinical studies that have revealed targeting of PP2A function appears to have a multitude of potential applications to serious human diseases in addition to cancer.”

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemotherapy or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. Additional information can be obtained at the Company’s website at www.lixte.com.

