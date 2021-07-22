SpartanNash Foundation, Store Guests Team up to Raise $330,000 for Veteran Service Organizations

As part of its commitment to building stronger communities and serving those who served, the SpartanNash Foundation - the charitable organization operated by grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) - recently joined with store guests and company associates to raise $330,000 on behalf of nonprofit organizations Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember .

“As a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges throughout the world, SpartanNash sees firsthand the sacrifices our servicemen and women make every day to protect our freedoms. We are proud to join our patriotic partners to support these heroes in the communities we serve,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and President of MDV (Military Division) David Sisk.

Between June 30 and July 13, store guests who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, or round up their total to the nearest dollar to support Team RWB, Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember. More than 145 stores participated in the Foundation scan, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket.

“In addition to this fundraiser, SpartanNash provides financial support, product donations and volunteer hours to military and veteran organizations throughout the year. SpartanNash has also earned recognition for being a Military Friendly and veteran-friendly employer,” Sisk said.

Since 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised and granted more than $1.7 million for its patriotic partners through fundraising campaigns, benefitting veterans service organizations including Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., and Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation and its impact, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About the SpartanNash Foundation

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. It is focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter, support our military heroes and advance diversity and inclusion initiatives. With a combined total legacy of more than 100 years, the SpartanNash Foundation represents the best of its predecessors, the NFC Foundation and the Spartan Stores Foundation. The SpartanNash Foundation is a Michigan nonprofit corporation and is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)3. It is a non-operating private foundation. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 149 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

