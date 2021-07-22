checkAd

PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Launches Strategic Partnership with Direct-to-Consumer Telemedicine Company UpScriptHealth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 15:30  |  34   |   |   

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that its major subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”) has entered into a definitive agreement with UpScriptHealth (“UpScript”), a leading, nationwide, direct-to-consumer telemedicine company. Pursuant to the agreement, UpScript will support Lucid’s upcoming EsoGuard Telemedicine Program by providing a Lucid-branded web-based telemedicine platform for patients with chronic heartburn symptoms to request video evaluation by a physician and, if clinically indicated, referral for Lucid’s EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test (“EsoGuard”).

“An important pillar of our growth strategy is to educate consumers on the link between chronic heart burn and esophageal cancer, and the availability of a simple, office-based test to detect esophageal precancer before it progresses to esophageal cancer,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Lucid’s Executive Chairman. “We are excited to partner with UpScript, which pioneered online healthcare prescribing, to launch our EsoGuard Telemedicine Program, initially in Arizona and eventually nationwide, to accommodate consumer interest in EsoGuard testing. We believe, based on the experience of other successful early cancer detection companies, that a such a telemedicine program with direct-to-consumer engagement can accelerate commercialization and become a key driver of long-term growth.”

Millions of patients with chronic heartburn, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (“GERD”), are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and highly lethal esophageal cancer. EsoGuard is a next-generation sequencing based DNA methylation assay performed on esophageal cells collected using Lucid’s EsoCheck Cell Collection Device in a less-than five-minute office procedure. Lucid believes EsoGuard and EsoCheck constitute the first and only commercially available test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent esophageal cancer deaths, through the early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

Seite 1 von 4


PAVmed Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Launches Strategic Partnership with Direct-to-Consumer Telemedicine Company UpScriptHealth PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that its major subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”) has entered into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste