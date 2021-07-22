checkAd

SPYR Technologies Announces Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 15:30  |  21   |   |   

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on …

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "SPYR".

"Up-listing our shares to the OTCQB Venture Market is an important step that will help increase our exposure and visibility to a larger investor base and should give our investors more confidence in SPYR, knowing that the Company meets the more stringent requirements of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to be included in that Market," commented James Thompson, CEO, President & General Counsel of SPYR Technologies. "This is a significant corporate milestone that further demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base, increasing our capital development and providing enhanced shareholder value."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQB Venture Market listing, companies must meet a number of eligibility, reporting and verification requirements including being current in their financial reporting, passing a minimum bid price test, and undergoing an annual company verification and management certification process. Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagiX at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., operates in the "Internet of Things" (IoT) market, develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

Investor Relations Contact

(303) 991-8000
ir@spyr.com

SOURCE: SPYR, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656640/SPYR-Technologies-Announces-Trading- ...

SPYR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPYR Technologies Announces Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace
NextSource Materials Joins the European Battery Alliance and the European Raw Materials Alliance
New Report Highlights Key Trends and Issues Related to M&A and Consolidation in the U.S. FinTech ...
Mastek Begins Q1FY22 on a Positive Note With Growth Across Segments, Geographies, and Verticals
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21SPYR Technologies’ Applied MagiX Commits to Build with New MATTER Technology
Accesswire | Analysen