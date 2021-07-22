ACNB Corporation Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a $0.25 dividend per common share in the third quarter of 2020. This dividend declaration for the third quarter of 2021 marks the Corporation’s 155th consecutive quarterly cash dividend to shareholders since its formation in 1982.



“At ACNB Corporation, there is a long history of continuous and meaningful quarterly cash dividends paid to shareholders. In fact, the Corporation and its predecessor, prior to the formation of the holding company, have a unique dividend history. Regular quarterly cash dividends have been paid consistently for more than 50 years, even during times of financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer. “For this quarter, the regular cash dividend to our shareholders remains steady at $0.25 per common share, as it has throughout the pandemic.”

Mr. Helt continued, “Due to the convergence of management discipline and the successful execution of strategic initiatives despite the pandemic, ACNB Corporation shareholders were rewarded with a special cash dividend of an additional $0.02 per common share on June 15, 2021. Looking forward, we continue to be cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 as we refine and pursue our strategic plan focused on organic and inorganic growth. At ACNB Corporation, the vision is to be the independent financial services provider of choice in the core markets served by building relationships and finding solutions. Our staff members work hard to fulfill this vision every business day for the benefit of customers and shareholders alike.”