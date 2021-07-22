checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Pamplona Capital Management on its Pending Sale of BakeMark USA, LLC to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Pamplona Capital Management (Pamplona) on its pending sale of BakeMark USA, LLC (BakeMark) to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake). BakeMark is a category leader in the baking industry, with quality products, quick delivery and strong R&D capabilities. The transaction is being led by Tim Alexander, Brant Cash, Andy Warczak and David Stead of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“Under Pamplona’s ownership, BakeMark became a proven leader in the bakery ingredient manufacturing and distribution industries,” said Tim Alexander, a managing director at Harris Williams. “In addition to offering a wide range of products, BakeMark is equipped to assist its clients with everything from R&D expertise to manufacturing, distribution, and technical and marketing support. The company is a vital partner to its diverse customer base.”

“As a leader in a fragmented industry, BakeMark is positioned for continued organic and M&A driven growth,” added Brant Cash, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Investors are attracted to specialty food distributors that have multiple levers for growth and have a strong track record of executing acquisitions. By operating in both manufacturing and distribution, BakeMark provides investors with multiple attractive avenues for growth.”

Based in Pico Rivera, California, BakeMark is a recognized market leader in the baking industry, as a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. BakeMark serves North America and customers internationally across all industry channels with its comprehensive product portfolio, including bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. BakeMark is the exclusive distributor of some of the industry’s top brands, including Westco, BakeSense, Best Brands, Multifoods, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C’est Vivant and Sprinkelina, operating through five manufacturing plants and 29 distribution centers located across North America.

Pamplona is a specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity and other diversified strategies. With offices in New York, London, Madrid and Malta, Pamplona manages over $11 billion in assets.

Clearlake is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S. The firm’s core target sectors are consumer, industrials and technology. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica, California and Dallas.

