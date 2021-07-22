checkAd

Wipro launches FieldX, after sales and service solution on ServiceNow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow’s Now Platform. Using FieldX, manufacturing organizations can enhance and scale-up their after-sales customer service operations while reducing costs.

Built as part of the ServiceNow Partner Industry Solution Program, FieldX integrates the customer service and field-service management capabilities of the Now Platform with Wipro’s Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms. By digitizing and automating departmental and cross-enterprise workflows, FieldX allows manufacturers to scale-up operations with reduced costs.

FieldX helps manufacturers enhance their customers’ experience with omni-channel support that leverages Wipro’s process-transformation expertise and technological innovations. It also increases machine uptime through proactive IoT-based monitoring, while AR-based live assistance accelerates issue resolution. In addition, FieldX provides service operators and field service workers a 360-degree view of the customer, thereby improving their efficiency.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, iDEAS – Apps & Data, Wipro Limited said, “FieldX is a significant step forward in our partnership with ServiceNow and it enables manufacturers to proactively address their customers’ needs in after-sales service management. We look forward to working with ServiceNow to give other relevant industries the opportunity to leverage this comprehensive digital solution as they transform their own customer-service processes.”

Binoy Gosalia, Global Head of Industry Partnerships, ServiceNow said, “Wipro’s expertise in Field Service Management and manufacturing, combined with ServiceNow’s continued innovation across the Now Platform, helps ensure that FieldX addresses all manufacturer needs. After-sales service and customer care are focus areas for ServiceNow, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with Wipro in this space.”

ServiceNow Industry Partner Solutions extends ServiceNow’s capabilities to deliver industry-specific apps and services tailored to meet the customers’ unique digital transformation needs.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

