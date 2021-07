RWE Building 117 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany Autor: PLX AI | 22.07.2021, 15:36 | 23 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 15:36 | (PLX AI) – RWE building battery storage facility with capacity of 117 megawatts in Germany.Facility being installed at Lingen and Werne power stations Coupling with hydropower stations increases capacity by another 15 percentInvestment of around 50 … (PLX AI) – RWE building battery storage facility with capacity of 117 megawatts in Germany.Facility being installed at Lingen and Werne power stations Coupling with hydropower stations increases capacity by another 15 percentInvestment of around 50 … (PLX AI) – RWE building battery storage facility with capacity of 117 megawatts in Germany.

Facility being installed at Lingen and Werne power stations

Coupling with hydropower stations increases capacity by another 15 percent

Investment of around 50 million euros

