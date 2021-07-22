New Vislink 2021 Products Surpass $6 Million in Initial Sales

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (“the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, is pleased to announce that three new products released in 2021 have surpassed $6 million in initial sales this year, exceeding Company forecasts. The products, which include IP Link 3.0 , Quantum Receiver and DVE 6100 , were all launched in the first quarter of this year.

“We are pleased to see our new product releases achieve notable success in terms of customer demand, market traction and contribution to revenue in such a short period of time,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “They have already exceeded our expectations. Our concept of IP-Everywhere, in which IP connectivity is a fundamental feature of our products now coming on line, recognizes the transformative potential of IP technology and services taking place in the broadcast community.”

Mr. Miller continued, “Our goal in 2021 was to rationalize our product lines and make targeted investments in products that would allow us to expand our leadership in advanced video solutions across diverse industries. The strong showing our new products have registered thus far is testament to that focus. We expect continued healthy sales pipelines and an acceleration of new product development over the balance of this year and into 2022.”

IP Link 3.0 is an ATSC 3.0 advanced studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access new avenues for monetization. It combines the features of an all-indoor broadcast digital microwave point-to-point radio system with the modern efficiencies of a high-capacity, long-distance, bi-directional IP microwave radio design. IP Link 3.0 allows broadcasters to smoothly migrate from the traditional ASI transport platform to an IP-centric system architecture, and provides the higher data capacity required to support UHD, HDR and 4k. It was first deployed in an order the Company received from Alabama Public Television earlier this year.