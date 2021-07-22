RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation

RedHill Biopharma Announces Settlement of Movantik® Patent Litigation with ApotexTEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:RDHL) ('RedHill' or the 'Company'), a specialty biopharmaceutical …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:RDHL) ('RedHill' or the 'Company'), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that RedHill Biopharma Inc., AstraZeneca AB and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP ('AstraZeneca') and Nektar Therapeutics have entered into a settlement and license agreement with Apotex, Inc. and Apotex Corp. ('Apotex') resolving their patent litigation in the U.S. in response to Apotex's Abbreviated New Drug Application ('ANDA') seeking approval by the US. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') to market a generic version of Movantik® (naloxegol).

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Apotex may not sell a generic version of Movantik in the U.S. until October 1, 2030 (subject to U.S. FDA approval) or earlier under certain circumstances.

The parties to the settlement agreement have also agreed to file a stipulation and order of dismissal with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware which will conclude this litigation with respect to Apotex. As required by law, the parties will submit the settlement agreement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice for review. The settlement with Apotex does not end RedHill's ongoing litigation against the other one ANDA filer.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik® for opioid-induced constipation in adults[1], Talicia® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults[2], and Aemcolo® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults[3]. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib, a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications with a Phase 2/3 program for COVID-19 and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), a serine protease inhibitor in a U.S. Phase 2/3 study for symptomatic COVID-19, and targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (v) RHB-102 (Bekinda®), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; and (vi) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com / https://twitter.com/RedHillBio.