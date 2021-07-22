checkAd

Zoomlion Embraces the Sporting Spirit by Backing Younger Generation Athletes and Constructing Sport Facilities

CHANGSHA, China, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK), a leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, is embracing the sporting spirit with support for China's star athletes.

For over 17 consecutive years, Zoomlion has supported the Hunan weightlifting team to reach the top spot on the podium. In 2020, the company donated more than RMB 1 million (US$ 154,340) to the weightlifting team and is planning to donate another RMB 1 million (US$ 154,340) in August 2021.

"At Zoomlion, we embrace the sporting spirit and believe the most important thing in life is not only to win, but to take part. We empower all athletes to achieve their dreams, from hobbyists to those performing at the highest level," said Li Jiangtao, president of the Trade Union of Zoomlion.

Zoomlion also hosts a series of Youth Fun Run events across multiple cities in China to foster a passion for sports in the next generation of athletes. The most recent one held in Changsha's Orange Isle on June 19 attracted over 500 participants.

Zoomlion employees around the world also embrace the sporting spirit by regularly taking part in team sports activities. In Australia, Zoomlion's team hiked the Kokoda Track Memorial Walk in Dandenong, Victoria. Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, Zoomlion's Malaysia office formed a basketball team and regularly plays in local games, and the Thailand arm plays badminton on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

As an equipment manufacturing enterprise, Zoomlion also aids in the construction of major sports stadium projects. The company has played an integral role in the development of the main stadium for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Samara Arena, Volgograd Arena, and Saransk Mordovia Arena for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia; Guangzhou F.C Tianhe Stadium; Leshan Olympic Center; and the Chengdu 2021 31st Summer Universiade Sports Center.

With its enduring dedication to athletic success and the sporting spirit, Zoomlion is committed to shaping the future of sports in China and abroad. From elite athletes to employees and the broader community, everyone is encouraged to go faster, aim higher, and become stronger with the unwavering support of Zoomlion.




