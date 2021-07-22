checkAd

DGAP-News Nur Ink Innovations to start a first pilot with one of the world's largest digital printer manufacturers

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 15:53  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nur Ink Innovations
Nur Ink Innovations to start a first pilot with one of the world's largest digital printer manufacturers

22.07.2021 / 15:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nur will provide the customer with water-based environmentally friendly pigment inks for installation in industrial grade digital printers it manufactures. The customer is a Japanese public corporation.

Nur Ink Innovations Ltd (TASE: NURI). which engages in research and development of various types of water-based, green and environmentally friendly pigment inks, announces that it has contracted with one of the world's leading international digital printer manufacturers for strategic collaboration and technological development of water-based digital printing pigment ink that was developed by the Company (NurTex).

Moshe Nur, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company: 'We are pleased to announce the start of a technical pilot with one of the world's largest and leading players in digital printer manufacturing. This pilot continues the Company's strategy to become a leading global supplier in a green world of environmentally-friendly water-based pigment inks - designed for use in printers and digital printing systems'.

'We believe that the application of our inks in the relevant industry, direct digital printing on garments (DTG), will increase the global market by approximately 15%, opening for the Company a gateway to a huge market worth $5 billion annually in addition to other applications targeted by the Company in huge, multibillion dollar markets'.

As part of the pilot, the ink, which is designed for printing directly on to t-shirts and other garments will be installed in an industrial printer made by the digital printing manufacturing corporation. The engagement is part of the Company's OEM White Label business strategy for collaborating with leading players in the global printing industry, inter-alia, companies such as Epson, Roland, Ricoh, Brother, EFI, Mimaki, Agfa, Kodak, among others.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nur Ink Innovations to start a first pilot with one of the world's largest digital printer manufacturers DGAP-News: Nur Ink Innovations Nur Ink Innovations to start a first pilot with one of the world's largest digital printer manufacturers 22.07.2021 / 15:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Nur will provide the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG forms Joint Venture in Bulgaria
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält fünften Auftrag für Erkundungsbohrung für Schweizer Nagra
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of 49% interest in Premium-grade Perth office tower
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement