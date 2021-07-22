Nur Ink Innovations Ltd (TASE: NURI). which engages in research and development of various types of water-based, green and environmentally friendly pigment inks, announces that it has contracted with one of the world's leading international digital printer manufacturers for strategic collaboration and technological development of water-based digital printing pigment ink that was developed by the Company (NurTex).

DGAP-News: Nur Ink Innovations Nur Ink Innovations to start a first pilot with one of the world's largest digital printer manufacturers 22.07.2021 / 15:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moshe Nur, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company: 'We are pleased to announce the start of a technical pilot with one of the world's largest and leading players in digital printer manufacturing. This pilot continues the Company's strategy to become a leading global supplier in a green world of environmentally-friendly water-based pigment inks - designed for use in printers and digital printing systems'.

'We believe that the application of our inks in the relevant industry, direct digital printing on garments (DTG), will increase the global market by approximately 15%, opening for the Company a gateway to a huge market worth $5 billion annually in addition to other applications targeted by the Company in huge, multibillion dollar markets'.

As part of the pilot, the ink, which is designed for printing directly on to t-shirts and other garments will be installed in an industrial printer made by the digital printing manufacturing corporation. The engagement is part of the Company's OEM White Label business strategy for collaborating with leading players in the global printing industry, inter-alia, companies such as Epson, Roland, Ricoh, Brother, EFI, Mimaki, Agfa, Kodak, among others.