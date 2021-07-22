Multiple High-Grade Intersections at Oko including 32.9 g/t Au over 8.6 m & 19.1 g/t Au over 6.8m

G2 has completed 86 diamond drill holes at Oko totalling 20,362 metres. Assay results for holes 70 to 75 are reported hereunder and highlights include the following:

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Company’s ongoing drilling program at the Oko project, Guyana. High-grade gold mineralization at Oko presents as visible gold within sheared quartz veins in carbonaceous sediments. The mineralized shears strike north to south, dip steeply to the east, and are continuous for hundreds of meters along strike, down dip and down plunge. Six parallel mineralized shears have been encountered to date.

Hole OKD – 74 targeted the up-dip mineralization of the recently reported deep intercept of 9.2 g/t Au over 11.3 m (hole OKD – 67 from 392 downhole) (see press release dated June 10, 2021) and intercepted 32.9 g/t Au over 8.6 m (5.4 m estimated true width) (from 192.8 m) approximately 150 m vertically above the hole OKD – 67 intercept.



over (hole OKD – 67 from 392 downhole) (see press release dated June 10, 2021) and intercepted over (5.4 m estimated true width) (from 192.8 m) approximately 150 m vertically above the hole OKD – 67 intercept. Hole OKD – 73 returned core intercepts of 19.1 g/t Au over 6.8 m as well as 5.9 g/t Au over 2.2 m. The former intercept represents the up-dip extension of previously reported Hole OKD – 27 (19.5 g/t Au over 4m, see press release dated April 15, 2020 ).



over as well as over The former intercept represents the up-dip extension of previously reported Hole OKD – 27 over see press release dated April 15, 2020 Hole OKD – 75 intercepted multiple high-grade zones including 23.1 g/t Au over 1.2 m, 9.7 g/t



Au over 3.2 m and 177 g/t Au over 0.4 m. Notably, all intercepts lie within relatively shallow

mineralized zones between 118 m and 219 m downhole.

Hole OKD – 72 returned 10 g/t Au over 3.2 m (from 96 m), successfully intersecting shear zone #4 at relatively shallow depths.



over (from 96 m), successfully intersecting shear zone #4 at relatively shallow depths. Holes OKD – 70 and OKD – 71 intercepted broader zones of lower grade mineralization



including 2.0 g/t Au over 16.9 m (OKD – 70) and 1.1 g/t Au over 13.3 m (OKD – 71).

True widths of the mineralized zones in holes 70 to 72 and hole 74 are estimated to be between 54% and 63% of the reported down hole widths. True widths to the mineralized zones in holes 73 and 75 are estimated to be between 74% to 81% of the reported down hole widths.

A full table of results is available at the following link https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/TableOfResults_G2_ ....

Current diamond drill results demonstrate the considerable exploration potential of the Oko project.

Dan Noone, G2 CEO, stated, “These latest holes demonstrate the exceptional prospectivity of our Oko project, as we continue to intersect high-grade gold with considerable frequency. These are some of our best holes to date which reflect our growing knowledge of the area.”