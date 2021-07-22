checkAd

Humanigen’s Partner in South Korea Receives Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) Approval to Conduct Phase 1 Study of Lenzilumab

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), today announced its development and commercialization partners for South Korea and the Philippines, Telcon RF Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“Telcon”) and KPM Tech Co., Ltd. (“KPM Tech”), have received approval from South Korea’s MFDS (the South Korean equivalent of the U.S. FDA) to conduct a Phase 1 clinical study of lenzilumab, which may support potential use in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The study, to be conducted by Telcon and KPM Tech at the Seoul National University Hospital, is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, single-dose, dose escalation of lenzilumab in 20 healthy Korean adults. The primary endpoints of the study are the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of lenzilumab. If FDA grants emergency use authorization for lenzilumab in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States, Telcon and KPM Tech plan to apply to MFDS for conditional approval for importation of lenzilumab for use in Korea. Support for conditional approval would be based on data from this phase 1 study and the existing data from Humanigen’s Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study. Additional clinical trials are not expected to be necessary in this situation.

“We are excited to see our partners Telcon and KPM Tech advance their efforts to develop lenzilumab for potential use in South Korea,” said Dr. Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen. “We believe the data for lenzilumab from our Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study demonstrates the meaningful improvement in patient care that is possible with the use of lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. We are hopeful that these data, alongside data generated in Korea by our partners, will allow for the use of lenzilumab in South Korea.”

Like many countries, South Korea is experiencing rising number of COVID-19 cases, particularly due to the spread of the Delta variant. Although 32% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, the Delta variant is complicating efforts to control the spread and contributing to new records for daily infections.1 Treatments for hospitalized COVID-19 patients remains an urgent medical need to prevent the potential progression of symptoms and intensive care.

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’. Lenzilumab is a first-in class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Results of preclinical models indicate GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines involved in the cytokine storm. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, investigation showed high levels of GM-CSF secreting T cells were associated with disease severity and intensive care unit admission. Humanigen’s Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study suggests early intervention with lenzilumab may prevent consequences of a full-blown cytokine storm in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions such as acute Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. Humanigen is also developing a portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of inflammation and immuno-oncology. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

