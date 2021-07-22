checkAd

Focus Financial Partners to Release 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 5

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 15:55  |  27   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, August 5, 2021. Focus will simultaneously post a slide presentation with respect to these results under Events in the Investor Relations section of its website www.focusfinancialpartners.com. Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss these results and the Company's business outlook.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-0989 (callers inside the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0921 (callers outside the U.S.). A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, as noted above, and available for replay shortly after the call ends.

Registration will begin 20 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the following link.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-560-3999
carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656644/Focus-Financial-Partners-to-Release- ...

Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Focus Financial Partners to Release 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 5 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
NextSource Materials Joins the European Battery Alliance and the European Raw Materials Alliance
Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace
Mastek Begins Q1FY22 on a Positive Note With Growth Across Segments, Geographies, and Verticals
New Report Highlights Key Trends and Issues Related to M&A and Consolidation in the U.S. FinTech ...
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence in the Washington DC Metro-Area
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily Oversubscribed Transaction With a Substantial Increase in Participation by New Lenders
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Institutional Investment Team
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21EQS-News: George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, a Premier Independent Wealth Manager in the Pacific Northwest, to Join Focus as a Partner Firm
Accesswire | Analysen