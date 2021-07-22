GE Digital’s ADMS Software Powers A More Resilient Electric Distribution Grid

Advances in the software enable electricity distribution utilities to optimize their operations with increased flexibility and operational awareness. This means that field crews and operations are better connected to provide an effective and efficient response to power distribution situations, including getting power restored more quickly in case of an outage.

GE Digital today announced the availability of the latest release of its Advanced Distribution Management Solution (ADMS) . ADMS enables safe and secure management and orchestration of the electricity distribution grid. It delivers reliability, productivity, and efficiency through a modular architecture, adaptive algorithms, and predictive analytics for autonomous and optimized distribution grid and renewables operations.

As the industry commits to decarbonization through renewable sources like wind, solar, electric vehicles, and energy storage, GE Digital’s ADMS, with Distributed Energy Resources (DER) orchestration, enables utilities to enhance grid resiliency and reliability.

GE Digital’s ADMS also includes a new set of tools to support Automated Deployment and Testing to streamline upgrades and deployments for faster time to value.

Improved Distribution Optimization

With this update, GE Digital has further enhanced DER awareness and orchestration for distribution grid operations, improving capabilities of connected resources by modelling, visualization, forecasting, monitoring, and controlling assets. The advanced applications are able to efficiently analyze and leverage renewable resources for grid operations. GE Digital’s ADMS now leverages the IEEE 2030.5 communications standard to monitor and control behind-the-meter DERs through smart inverters.

Intuitive Outage Management

GE Digital’s ADMS enables operators to deliver a more effective and efficient response during the most severe weather. This release includes a leap forward in Outage Management applications, supporting utilities in decentralizing their outage response. A modern, intuitive user interface guides operators through the restoration process. It also empowers restoration specialists to work in concert across the utility with increased visibility for effective coordination of work throughout the organization and multiple locations.