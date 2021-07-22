Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

As an early adopter of the MCDEI, Tyson Foods will continue to advance diversity, equity and inclusion by committing to actions like setting representation goals, conducting education and training, increasing diverse supplier spend and developing innovative programs and partnerships to increase diversity and inclusion across its business.

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) one of the world’s leading protein producers, announced today that it has joined the McDonald’s Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (MCDEI). Tyson’s employee base is enormously diverse, with more than 50 languages spoken by team members across the company’s U.S. business. Today’s announcement follows the company’s longstanding and publicly stated commitment to diversity, also a part of its core values.

“At Tyson, our team members reflect every part of America today – diversity isn’t a concept at our company, it’s something we witness every day at every single one of our facilities. So, we are proud to have our commitment be reflected in McDonald’s Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer at Tyson Foods.

McDonald’s will begin the comprehensive effort with U.S.-based suppliers, before expanding globally, with the goal of full implementation across McDonald’s value chain by 2025. Additionally, McDonald’s USA is committing to increase purchases from diverse-owned suppliers1[1] by nearly 10% by 2025 representing approximately a quarter of its U.S. spend.

“We are pleased that Tyson Foods has decided to join us on the next phase of our journey by joining the MCDEI,” said SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer Marion Gross. “McDonald’s and Tyson Foods have a long history together, and we look forward to maximizing our collective efforts to contribute to a more equitable future.”

In support of the pledge and its suppliers’ efforts, McDonald’s is also providing resources and best-practice sharing. To date, more than 20 companies, including Tyson Foods have joined the MCDEI.

Members of Tyson Foods’ leadership have been through unconscious bias training provided by an outside management consulting group and the training is being expanded to other parts of the company.

Executive leadership at Tyson has also recommitted its support and sponsorship of the company’s Business Resources Groups (BRG), which has doubled in membership and resulted in the addition of Latinx, Asian and Allies and African Ancestry Alliance BRGs. The other BRGs include DisAbility and Accessibility Awareness, Pride Network, Veterans and Friends, Women and Leaders of Tomorrow.