Half-Year Review of Inventiva's Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), July 22, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

  • Cash: € 689,129.05
  • Number of shares: 46,603
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,511
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,435
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 289,008 shares for € 3,547,633.77
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 257,898 shares for € 3,208,144.47

At the last half-year report as of December 31, 2020, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

  • Cash: € 1,028,694.86
  • Number of shares: 15,493 
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 751
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 902
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,752 shares for € 1,784,836.46
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,620 shares for € 1,818,124.84

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • Cash: € 163,510.42
  • Number of shares: 34,063
       
Achats   Ventes
     
Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR   Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR
Total   1 511   289 008  3 547 633.77     1 435   257 898  3 208 144.47
 
04/01/2021 - - -      17   5 000   61 200.00
05/01/2021    2    500   5 950.00   - - -
06/01/2021    9   2 000   23 760.00      4   1 000   12 030.00
07/01/2021    6   2 133   25 318.71      1    500   6 050.00
08/01/2021    1    500   5 900.00      9   1 500   17 925.00
11/01/2021    2    500   6 230.00      72   10 500   132 195.00
21/01/2021 - - -      13    800   12 680.00
22/01/2021    6    400   5 880.00   - - -
25/01/2021    62   8 397   116 550.36   - - -
26/01/2021    29   5 500   75 460.00      30   7 000   97 930.00
27/01/2021    48   13 000   170 820.00   - - -
28/01/2021    45   8 438   106 065.66      16   2 591   32 931.61
29/01/2021    13   3 500   44 205.00      32   5 409   69 127.02
01/02/2021    26   2 000   24 960.00      18   3 000   37 980.00
02/02/2021    6   1 500   18 915.00      41   9 500   125 210.00
03/02/2021 - - -      46   10 500   144 480.00
04/02/2021 - - -      15   4 000   57 640.00
05/02/2021    4    500   7 200.00   - - -
09/02/2021    10   4 000   58 120.00   - - -
10/02/2021    28   5 500   78 100.00      5   1 500   21 975.00
11/02/2021 - - -      26   4 500   64 800.00
12/02/2021    44   9 000   126 090.00      18   3 083   43 716.94
15/02/2021 - - -      44   8 549   124 045.99
16/02/2021    35   7 339   104 140.41      1    500   7 400.00
17/02/2021    39   5 661   78 121.80   - - -
18/02/2021    28   7 000   93 590.00      1    500   6 900.00
19/02/2021 - - -      31   6 500   88 790.00
22/02/2021    22   4 131   55 685.88      3    576   7 816.32
23/02/2021    39   5 000   65 600.00   - - -
24/02/2021    21   3 630   47 516.70      22   3 828   50 797.56
25/02/2021 - - -      25   3 000   39 720.00
26/02/2021    30   3 451   44 207.31      2   1 000   12 880.00
01/03/2021    4   1 419   18 063.87      13   2 038   26 351.34
02/03/2021    13   2 076   26 635.08      51   6 462   84 393.72
03/03/2021    4   1 424   18 013.60   - - -
04/03/2021    32   7 801   96 654.39   - - -
05/03/2021    36   7 000   84 070.00      16   4 200   51 618.00
08/03/2021    12   2 867   33 486.56      10   2 000   24 160.00
09/03/2021    49   10 000   112 800.00      1    101   1 187.76
10/03/2021    13   2 500   27 650.00      34   4 000   45 680.00
11/03/2021    14   3 000   32 760.00      4   1 038   11 604.84
12/03/2021    14   3 000   32 340.00      10   2 500   27 650.00
15/03/2021    14   2 000   21 860.00      14   2 980   33 465.40
16/03/2021    9   1 000   10 830.00      14   2 871   31 638.42
17/03/2021    5   1 600   17 440.00      5   1 500   16 665.00
18/03/2021    2    900   9 747.00      9   2 000   22 060.00
19/03/2021    7   2 000   21 760.00   - - -
22/03/2021    2    500   5 450.00      25   4 595   51 280.20
23/03/2021    13   3 500   38 535.00      2    9    101.34
24/03/2021    4   1 000   10 930.00      86   20 077   240 321.69
25/03/2021    55   12 500   146 125.00   - -  
26/03/2021    7   2 000   22 860.00      15   3 500   41 125.00
29/03/2021    16   4 101   47 817.66      5   1 000   11 890.00
30/03/2021 - - -      20   2 500   29 400.00
31/03/2021 - - -      17   5 463   66 156.93
01/04/2021 - - -      9   2 500   30 900.00
06/04/2021    4   1 500   18 315.00      12   1 500   18 600.00
07/04/2021    8   2 500   30 750.00   - - -
08/04/2021    5   1 000   12 230.00      3   1 000   12 380.00
09/04/2021    14   2 500   30 250.00      6    500   6 150.00
12/04/2021    18   9 500   111 815.00      6    350   4 270.00
13/04/2021    28   5 284   60 607.48      4    422   4 962.72
14/04/2021    17   3 092   34 908.68      6   2 000   22 740.00
15/04/2021    2    500   5 680.00      14   1 500   17 175.00
16/04/2021    15   2 000   22 460.00   - - -
19/04/2021    18   1 000   11 280.00      7   1 500   17 115.00
20/04/2021    22   4 000   44 520.00      2    217   2 465.12
21/04/2021    1    500   5 450.00   - - -
22/04/2021    1    94   1 020.84   - - -
23/04/2021    5   1 406   15 184.80   - - -
26/04/2021    3    500   5 380.00      19   4 000   44 120.00
27/04/2021    6   2 000   21 960.00      6   1 094   12 132.46
28/04/2021    3    500   5 430.00      5   1 242   13 662.00
29/04/2021    2   1 000   10 980.00      50   7 135   81 267.65
30/04/2021    6   1 000   11 080.00      1    1    11.30
03/05/2021 - - -      46   6 389   74 240.18
04/05/2021    10   1 500   17 415.00      32   5 262   63 144.00
05/05/2021    29   4 500   53 100.00      12   1 500   18 165.00
06/05/2021    6   2 500   29 250.00      5   1 000   11 900.00
07/05/2021 - - -      25   3 205   38 363.85
10/05/2021    6   2 000   23 660.00      11   1 185   14 267.40
11/05/2021    23   3 714   43 230.96      13   3 000   35 340.00
12/05/2021    8   1 080   12 819.60      7   1 551   18 643.02
13/05/2021    4   1 920   22 636.80      3   1 000   12 030.00
14/05/2021    13   3 000   35 340.00      16   2 500   29 750.00
17/05/2021    1    60    717.60      21   3 500   42 560.00
18/05/2021    1    500   6 080.00      4   1 500   18 540.00
19/05/2021    50   3 500   42 735.00      4   1 000   12 280.00
20/05/2021    11   1 940   23 241.20      7   2 000   24 360.00
21/05/2021    2    500   6 010.00      15   3 336   40 866.00
24/05/2021    7   2 335   27 949.95   - - -
25/05/2021    44   8 500   98 600.00      13   3 000   35 790.00
26/05/2021 - - -      15   3 000   35 190.00
27/05/2021    5   1 500   17 415.00      8    828   9 753.84
28/05/2021    7   1 507   17 255.15   - - -
31/05/2021 - - -      8    364   4 251.52
01/06/2021    4    500   5 740.00      1    136   1 588.48
02/06/2021    33   3 808   43 220.80   - - -
03/06/2021    5   1 000   11 230.00      13   2 000   22 860.00
04/06/2021    28   1 000   11 280.00      18   2 442   28 180.68
07/06/2021    29    500   5 780.00      12   1 417   16 578.90
08/06/2021 - - -      31   3 583   42 816.85
09/06/2021    8   2 000   23 740.00      6   1 500   18 075.00
10/06/2021 - - -      3   1 000   12 080.00
11/06/2021    1    1    12.06      21   3 500   43 085.00
14/06/2021    12   1 500   18 375.00      7   1 000   12 460.00
15/06/2021    7   1 000   12 280.00      7   2 000   24 860.00
16/06/2021    7   1 500   18 525.00      3    500   6 230.00
17/06/2021    33   5 999   72 827.86      3    379   4 722.34
18/06/2021    5   1 000   11 980.00      8    190   2 310.40
21/06/2021    11   3 000   35 910.00   - - -
22/06/2021    10   2 000   23 560.00      3    500   5 910.00
23/06/2021    12   4 000   46 520.00   - - -
24/06/2021    4   1 000   11 480.00      1    500   5 780.00
25/06/2021    12   1 500   17 115.00      14    608   6 998.08
28/06/2021    5   1 500   17 085.00   - - -
29/06/2021 - - -      15   1 500   17 175.00
30/06/2021 - - -      11   1 392   16 077.60


