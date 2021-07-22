Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
Daix (France), July 22, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
- Cash: € 689,129.05
- Number of shares: 46,603
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,511
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,435
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 289,008 shares for € 3,547,633.77
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 257,898 shares for € 3,208,144.47
At the last half-year report as of December 31, 2020, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:
- Cash: € 1,028,694.86
- Number of shares: 15,493
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 751
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 902
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,752 shares for € 1,784,836.46
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,620 shares for € 1,818,124.84
When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- Cash: € 163,510.42
- Number of shares: 34,063
|Achats
|Ventes
|Nombre de transactions
|Nombre de titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Nombre de transactions
|Nombre de titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Total
|1 511
|289 008
|3 547 633.77
|1 435
|257 898
|3 208 144.47
|04/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|17
|5 000
|61 200.00
|05/01/2021
|2
|500
|5 950.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/01/2021
|9
|2 000
|23 760.00
|4
|1 000
|12 030.00
|07/01/2021
|6
|2 133
|25 318.71
|1
|500
|6 050.00
|08/01/2021
|1
|500
|5 900.00
|9
|1 500
|17 925.00
|11/01/2021
|2
|500
|6 230.00
|72
|10 500
|132 195.00
|21/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|13
|800
|12 680.00
|22/01/2021
|6
|400
|5 880.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/01/2021
|62
|8 397
|116 550.36
|-
|-
|-
|26/01/2021
|29
|5 500
|75 460.00
|30
|7 000
|97 930.00
|27/01/2021
|48
|13 000
|170 820.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/01/2021
|45
|8 438
|106 065.66
|16
|2 591
|32 931.61
|29/01/2021
|13
|3 500
|44 205.00
|32
|5 409
|69 127.02
|01/02/2021
|26
|2 000
|24 960.00
|18
|3 000
|37 980.00
|02/02/2021
|6
|1 500
|18 915.00
|41
|9 500
|125 210.00
|03/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|46
|10 500
|144 480.00
|04/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|15
|4 000
|57 640.00
|05/02/2021
|4
|500
|7 200.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/02/2021
|10
|4 000
|58 120.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/02/2021
|28
|5 500
|78 100.00
|5
|1 500
|21 975.00
|11/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|26
|4 500
|64 800.00
|12/02/2021
|44
|9 000
|126 090.00
|18
|3 083
|43 716.94
|15/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|44
|8 549
|124 045.99
|16/02/2021
|35
|7 339
|104 140.41
|1
|500
|7 400.00
|17/02/2021
|39
|5 661
|78 121.80
|-
|-
|-
|18/02/2021
|28
|7 000
|93 590.00
|1
|500
|6 900.00
|19/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|31
|6 500
|88 790.00
|22/02/2021
|22
|4 131
|55 685.88
|3
|576
|7 816.32
|23/02/2021
|39
|5 000
|65 600.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/02/2021
|21
|3 630
|47 516.70
|22
|3 828
|50 797.56
|25/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|25
|3 000
|39 720.00
|26/02/2021
|30
|3 451
|44 207.31
|2
|1 000
|12 880.00
|01/03/2021
|4
|1 419
|18 063.87
|13
|2 038
|26 351.34
|02/03/2021
|13
|2 076
|26 635.08
|51
|6 462
|84 393.72
|03/03/2021
|4
|1 424
|18 013.60
|-
|-
|-
|04/03/2021
|32
|7 801
|96 654.39
|-
|-
|-
|05/03/2021
|36
|7 000
|84 070.00
|16
|4 200
|51 618.00
|08/03/2021
|12
|2 867
|33 486.56
|10
|2 000
|24 160.00
|09/03/2021
|49
|10 000
|112 800.00
|1
|101
|1 187.76
|10/03/2021
|13
|2 500
|27 650.00
|34
|4 000
|45 680.00
|11/03/2021
|14
|3 000
|32 760.00
|4
|1 038
|11 604.84
|12/03/2021
|14
|3 000
|32 340.00
|10
|2 500
|27 650.00
|15/03/2021
|14
|2 000
|21 860.00
|14
|2 980
|33 465.40
|16/03/2021
|9
|1 000
|10 830.00
|14
|2 871
|31 638.42
|17/03/2021
|5
|1 600
|17 440.00
|5
|1 500
|16 665.00
|18/03/2021
|2
|900
|9 747.00
|9
|2 000
|22 060.00
|19/03/2021
|7
|2 000
|21 760.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/03/2021
|2
|500
|5 450.00
|25
|4 595
|51 280.20
|23/03/2021
|13
|3 500
|38 535.00
|2
|9
|101.34
|24/03/2021
|4
|1 000
|10 930.00
|86
|20 077
|240 321.69
|25/03/2021
|55
|12 500
|146 125.00
|-
|-
|26/03/2021
|7
|2 000
|22 860.00
|15
|3 500
|41 125.00
|29/03/2021
|16
|4 101
|47 817.66
|5
|1 000
|11 890.00
|30/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|20
|2 500
|29 400.00
|31/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|17
|5 463
|66 156.93
|01/04/2021
|-
|-
|-
|9
|2 500
|30 900.00
|06/04/2021
|4
|1 500
|18 315.00
|12
|1 500
|18 600.00
|07/04/2021
|8
|2 500
|30 750.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/04/2021
|5
|1 000
|12 230.00
|3
|1 000
|12 380.00
|09/04/2021
|14
|2 500
|30 250.00
|6
|500
|6 150.00
|12/04/2021
|18
|9 500
|111 815.00
|6
|350
|4 270.00
|13/04/2021
|28
|5 284
|60 607.48
|4
|422
|4 962.72
|14/04/2021
|17
|3 092
|34 908.68
|6
|2 000
|22 740.00
|15/04/2021
|2
|500
|5 680.00
|14
|1 500
|17 175.00
|16/04/2021
|15
|2 000
|22 460.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/04/2021
|18
|1 000
|11 280.00
|7
|1 500
|17 115.00
|20/04/2021
|22
|4 000
|44 520.00
|2
|217
|2 465.12
|21/04/2021
|1
|500
|5 450.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/04/2021
|1
|94
|1 020.84
|-
|-
|-
|23/04/2021
|5
|1 406
|15 184.80
|-
|-
|-
|26/04/2021
|3
|500
|5 380.00
|19
|4 000
|44 120.00
|27/04/2021
|6
|2 000
|21 960.00
|6
|1 094
|12 132.46
|28/04/2021
|3
|500
|5 430.00
|5
|1 242
|13 662.00
|29/04/2021
|2
|1 000
|10 980.00
|50
|7 135
|81 267.65
|30/04/2021
|6
|1 000
|11 080.00
|1
|1
|11.30
|03/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|46
|6 389
|74 240.18
|04/05/2021
|10
|1 500
|17 415.00
|32
|5 262
|63 144.00
|05/05/2021
|29
|4 500
|53 100.00
|12
|1 500
|18 165.00
|06/05/2021
|6
|2 500
|29 250.00
|5
|1 000
|11 900.00
|07/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|25
|3 205
|38 363.85
|10/05/2021
|6
|2 000
|23 660.00
|11
|1 185
|14 267.40
|11/05/2021
|23
|3 714
|43 230.96
|13
|3 000
|35 340.00
|12/05/2021
|8
|1 080
|12 819.60
|7
|1 551
|18 643.02
|13/05/2021
|4
|1 920
|22 636.80
|3
|1 000
|12 030.00
|14/05/2021
|13
|3 000
|35 340.00
|16
|2 500
|29 750.00
|17/05/2021
|1
|60
|717.60
|21
|3 500
|42 560.00
|18/05/2021
|1
|500
|6 080.00
|4
|1 500
|18 540.00
|19/05/2021
|50
|3 500
|42 735.00
|4
|1 000
|12 280.00
|20/05/2021
|11
|1 940
|23 241.20
|7
|2 000
|24 360.00
|21/05/2021
|2
|500
|6 010.00
|15
|3 336
|40 866.00
|24/05/2021
|7
|2 335
|27 949.95
|-
|-
|-
|25/05/2021
|44
|8 500
|98 600.00
|13
|3 000
|35 790.00
|26/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|15
|3 000
|35 190.00
|27/05/2021
|5
|1 500
|17 415.00
|8
|828
|9 753.84
|28/05/2021
|7
|1 507
|17 255.15
|-
|-
|-
|31/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|8
|364
|4 251.52
|01/06/2021
|4
|500
|5 740.00
|1
|136
|1 588.48
|02/06/2021
|33
|3 808
|43 220.80
|-
|-
|-
|03/06/2021
|5
|1 000
|11 230.00
|13
|2 000
|22 860.00
|04/06/2021
|28
|1 000
|11 280.00
|18
|2 442
|28 180.68
|07/06/2021
|29
|500
|5 780.00
|12
|1 417
|16 578.90
|08/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|31
|3 583
|42 816.85
|09/06/2021
|8
|2 000
|23 740.00
|6
|1 500
|18 075.00
|10/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1 000
|12 080.00
|11/06/2021
|1
|1
|12.06
|21
|3 500
|43 085.00
|14/06/2021
|12
|1 500
|18 375.00
|7
|1 000
|12 460.00
|15/06/2021
|7
|1 000
|12 280.00
|7
|2 000
|24 860.00
|16/06/2021
|7
|1 500
|18 525.00
|3
|500
|6 230.00
|17/06/2021
|33
|5 999
|72 827.86
|3
|379
|4 722.34
|18/06/2021
|5
|1 000
|11 980.00
|8
|190
|2 310.40
|21/06/2021
|11
|3 000
|35 910.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/06/2021
|10
|2 000
|23 560.00
|3
|500
|5 910.00
|23/06/2021
|12
|4 000
|46 520.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/06/2021
|4
|1 000
|11 480.00
|1
|500
|5 780.00
|25/06/2021
|12
|1 500
|17 115.00
|14
|608
|6 998.08
|28/06/2021
|5
|1 500
|17 085.00
|-
|-
|-
|29/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|15
|1 500
|17 175.00
|30/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|11
|1 392
|16 077.60
Attachment
0 Kommentare