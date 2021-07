Commerzbank Keeps Securities Settlement in House; Takes EUR 200 Million Q2 Write-Off Autor: PLX AI | 22.07.2021, 15:57 | 25 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 15:57 | (PLX AI) – Commerzbank stops project for outsourcing securities settlement and takes write-off of around EUR 200 million in Q2.Stops project to outsource settlement to HSBC Transaction Services GmbH with immediate effectThe reasons for the decision … (PLX AI) – Commerzbank stops project for outsourcing securities settlement and takes write-off of around EUR 200 million in Q2.Stops project to outsource settlement to HSBC Transaction Services GmbH with immediate effectThe reasons for the decision … (PLX AI) – Commerzbank stops project for outsourcing securities settlement and takes write-off of around EUR 200 million in Q2.

Stops project to outsource settlement to HSBC Transaction Services GmbH with immediate effect

The reasons for the decision are technical implementation risks and changed market conditions

Commerzbank cost target of €6.5 billion remains valid in operational terms, but expenses from write-off come in addition

Write-off doesn't impact CET1 capital



