BWR Exploration Inc. Kicks Off Drilling Vendôme Sud Nickel and Copper Project, Abitibi Region of Quebec

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the start of a five-hole, approximate 1,000 metre drill program on its wholly-owned Vendôme Sud Property, located in the Abitibi Region of Northern Quebec, located in Fiedmont Township, a few kilometres west of the town of Barraute, 30 kilometres north of Val-d’Or. The project has excellent infrastructure with a hydro line along its northern boundary. Additionally, it has all-season road access including two newly permitted permanent offload areas for the diamond drill and other exploration equipment. The property consists of 17 lot claims totaling 712.34 hectares, hosting the historic Vendôme No. 2 Nickel / Copper mineral occurrence, (aka Mogador) first tested by drilling in the 1960s.

As per Quebec Minestère de L’Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles (“MERN”) archives, previous exploration on the property includes 21,638 metres of drilling, approximately 17,173 of which was in the 1960s and early 1970s, more recent drilling from 1988 onwards includes approximately 4,465 metres, that is generally better documented. Based upon this historical exploration drilling and numerous geophysical surveys, the property is understood to host a multi-phased intrusive complex, the margin of which is an amphibolized ultramafic, containing variably mineralized lenses and shoots of disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite. The main zone of mineralization was extensively explored in the 1960s and then sporadically into the 1980s. MERN archived records for the project area reveal a probable tonnage for the “A” zone, presented by Canadian Shield Mining Corporation in 1962 of ~350,000 tons averaging ~1.5% combined nickel and copper.

So far, no mineral resources have been calculated for the Vendôme Sud property in a fashion that is compliant with NI 43-101 or any other modern reporting codes. In 1962, P R Geoffroy of Canadian Shield Mining Corporation calculated a “probable tonnage” for the “A” zone based upon the drilling undertaken to that date (Geoffroy 1962; GM44951) with his own caveat that “the drill hole density is not yet sufficient to allow a meaningful calculation of tonnage. What follows does not pretend to be more than an educated guess”. The calculation appears to have been based upon six mineralized drillhole intercepts, all of which are less than 600 ft vertically below surface. The tonnage calculated comes to 347,500 tons at a “probable average grade” of 0.82% Ni and 0.68% Cu. This work predates NI 43-101, and no Qualified Person has yet completed sufficient work to determine the validity of this “probable tonnage”, it is mentioned for reference purposes only.

