checkAd

SeaBird Exploration Plc Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 16:06  |  23   |   |   

22 July 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the 13th of August 2021 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus. The agenda, recommendations by the Nomination Committee, proxy form and other relevant documents are distributed to the shareholders, attached hereto. The Annual Report 2020 was released by announcement on 30 May 2021 and is available on the company's web-page.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaBird Exploration Plc Annual General Meeting 2021 22 July 2021, Limassol, Cyprus The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the 13th of August 2021 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board