Laurent Meyer to Join Barclays as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe

Barclays today announces the appointment of Laurent Meyer as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe.

With over 28 years of investment banking experience, Laurent will focus on driving revenue growth for the Investment Banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering M&A and Equity Capital Markets advice to clients in France and across Europe. In addition, he will work closely with Raoul Salomon, Country CEO for France, as well as Investment Banking country, product and sector teams, to maximise client opportunities across Barclays.

Laurent will join Barclays from Société Générale where he has spent the past 23 years, most recently as a Senior Banker in charge of covering and developing relationships with a large portfolio of the bank's global strategic clients. Prior to that, Laurent was Chairman of their M&A business, originating and executing numerous cross-border and public transactions. Before Société Générale, he spent five years at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Grenfell in their Corporate Finance teams. During his career, Laurent has executed a number of notable transactions for clients including ArcelorMittal, LafargeHolcim, Total, Safran, Vivendi, Accor, Edenred, Engie and Suez.